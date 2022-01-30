 Skip to content

Ring of Titans Playtest update for 30 January 2022

0.24

Last edited by Wendy

v0.24 ( Jan 30, 2022 )

General Changes

  • Added a dampening effect that kicks in after 3 minutes, slowly ramping up over the next 3 minutes.

    -> The intention here is to make sure matches like Airion vs Airion will eventually end, not to have dampening occur every match.
  • Minor improvements to the chat UI.
  • Reduced the amount of skills used by lower rated bots to make them a bit easier to beat until 1600.
  • Fixed a whole bunch of Volen tooltips to increase clarity - thanks Yeran for finding these issues.
  • Renamed Tarcza's Kick spell to "Throat Kick" and changed the icon to be more fitting.
  • Prevent casting the same spell twice within 0.5s. This will help prevent stuff like accidentally leaving stealth or stopping Blade Vortex when spamming it.
  • Added back the queue menu to training.
  • Removed the Chain Breaker tracker from self/target/focus frames (it still shows on arena/party frames).
  • Added chat to the main menu, which is global for players on the menu or in training, but not visible to players in arenas.
  • Show number of players in queue for non-bot queue types on the queue menu.

    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue with partying and queueing from the Playtest app.
  • Fixed an issue preventing casting multiple skills with one button press.
  • Fixed showing text for cooldowns that are higher than 60 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue where your mouse would disappear when a replay/spectate ended if you were in free cam mode.

    Balance

    Volen
  • Enemy units within 6 yards can now see Volen in stealth. If Volen casts Smoke Bomb, there is no radius at which he can be seen for 10 seconds.

