Harvest Hero Origins update for 8 February 2022

Harvest Hero Origins is now available!

Now Available

It's been a long road getting here, but we're finally releasing! Who knew Summer 2021 was in February of 2022?

From PAX West to Steam

To everyone who played the game at PAX West 2021, we thoroughly enjoyed watching you experience the game and your feedback helped us improve the game immensely. We hope you enjoy the game it has grown into since then.

Competitive Steam Leaderboards

We want to embrace the competitive nature of arcade games by leaning into the leaderboard. Gemdrop Games will announce prizes in the future for the top players on the leaderboards when the first season ends (around end of March).

Also, don't forget to save your scores! "Save Score" is how your scores get uploaded to the steam leaderboards :D

