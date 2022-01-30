Simutrans 123.0.1 released

Simutrans 123.0.1 has been released. This is a small bugfix release to address some of the bugs of the 123 release, but there are also some interesting quality-of-life changes (such as the the option to scale the screen manually).

This release brings the Steam version back in sync with the non-Steam version, so you should be able to play network games again with non-Steam players.

I've also added to the Steam release an additional soundfont (MusesCore General, named as "default.sf3") with the intention to replace PCLite.sf2 in the future, as it is lighter and sounds generally better. Both of them are included for now, so you can try switching between them.

Linux users: I'm trying a new deployment procedure to reduce the number of required libraries bundled. This may prevent the game from being launched in some distributions, so please let me know if that is the case.

Highlights of this version

All resizeable windows get minimize button in title-bar

Infinite mouse scrolling can be activated manually in the display settings

Option to adjust screen scaling manually (either via display settings or '-screen_scale' command line option)

Illegal schedule entries are highlighted and a button to clear them up will appear.

Pak64.german 123.0.0.2

Pak128.german 2.1

Pak128 2.8.2 (this is the default pakset on Steam)

You can install these with integrated pakset installer.

pak48.excentrique 0.19 rc3

pak.Nippon 0.5

Pak64.japan 123.0

Full changelog

Here's the full list of changes since the last version.

Added

Option to adjust screen scaling manually (either via display settings or '-screen_scale' command line option)

not connected to any player network as additional option

selected convoi in minimap now magenta. Also network display properly updated when activating or closing windows

Illegal schedule entries are highlited and a button to clear them up will appear.

Infinite mouse scrolling can be activated manually in the display settings; but it will fail with certain touch devices

mark obsolete vehicls in vehicle-details tab

minimize buttons to convoi, halt and line window

button to remove double entries in schedules

Changed

Infinite mouse scrolling can be activated manually in the display settings; but it will fail with certain touch devices~

FluidSynth looks also for SF3 soundfonts

All resizable windows get minimize button in titlebar

one more row in schedule dialog for a little nicer display

lang files are loaded if their name is XX.tab or XX.tab. The first is preferred to avoid confusion by name like ja-taken.tab

Fixed