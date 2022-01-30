Simutrans 123.0.1 released

Simutrans 123.0.1 has been released. This is a small bugfix release to address some of the bugs of the 123 release, but there are also some interesting quality-of-life changes (such as the the option to scale the screen manually).
This release brings the Steam version back in sync with the non-Steam version, so you should be able to play network games again with non-Steam players.
I've also added to the Steam release an additional soundfont (MusesCore General, named as "default.sf3") with the intention to replace PCLite.sf2 in the future, as it is lighter and sounds generally better. Both of them are included for now, so you can try switching between them.
Linux users: I'm trying a new deployment procedure to reduce the number of required libraries bundled. This may prevent the game from being launched in some distributions, so please let me know if that is the case.
Highlights of this version
- All resizeable windows get minimize button in title-bar
- Infinite mouse scrolling can be activated manually in the display settings
- Option to adjust screen scaling manually (either via display settings or '-screen_scale' command line option)
- Illegal schedule entries are highlighted and a button to clear them up will appear.
Paksets updated on Steam
- Pak64.german 123.0.0.2
- Pak128.german 2.1
- Pak128 2.8.2 (this is the default pakset on Steam)
Paksets updated outside Steam
You can install these with integrated pakset installer.
- pak48.excentrique 0.19 rc3
- pak.Nippon 0.5
- Pak64.japan 123.0
Full changelog
Here's the full list of changes since the last version.
Added
- Option to adjust screen scaling manually (either via display settings or '-screen_scale' command line option)
- not connected to any player network as additional option
- selected convoi in minimap now magenta. Also network display properly updated when activating or closing windows
- Illegal schedule entries are highlited and a button to clear them up will appear.
- Infinite mouse scrolling can be activated manually in the display settings; but it will fail with certain touch devices
- mark obsolete vehicls in vehicle-details tab
- minimize buttons to convoi, halt and line window
- button to remove double entries in schedules
Changed
- FluidSynth looks also for SF3 soundfonts
- All resizable windows get minimize button in titlebar
- one more row in schedule dialog for a little nicer display
- lang files are loaded if their name is XX.tab or XX.tab. The first is preferred to avoid confusion by name like ja-taken.tab
Fixed
- show overlay number on vehicle of convoy in depot
- station display crashes on old paksets when certain windows unicode fonts are selected
- time and minimum loading were not correctlin shown for schedule entries
- empty schedules should be allowed...
- this is not an error, happens when line is created
- pakset installer closes simutrans again after exiting the second time, but only if no paksets are found
- sscanf_schedule ensures valid schedule
- correctly adjust current_stop when moving entries in schedule up/down
- Mouse pointer is restored after exiting the pakset installer from in-game options
- allow tunnel building starting from tunnel tiles
- Exiting pakset installer for a second time no longer closes Simutrans
- loading of savegames with broken AI data (table keys have to be enclosed by [".."] not only "..")
- when loading AI scripts respect -noaddons setting
- delete double entries in schedules while editing, fix memory leak
- Memory leak when translation contains malformed strings
- tooltip in main menu
- beach calculation was broken
- crash in line window (when sorting in reverse order)
- size of follow convoi when minimap is zoomed
- Wrong formatting specifier in network_send_data
- Translations from paksets fail to load
- schedule highlightnigh in transport net on convois and minimap fixed and restored
- ISO code can be first or last
- pakset isntaller in windows after fullscreen enabled caused hang, because of invisble isntaller
- Runaway simulation speed in some cases if modal_dialogue is open
- show_month==1 now consistently for 24h per month
- buy vehicle only with release (fixes also finger usage)
- no jumping up and down in gui if schedule in empty or waypoint
- arrow now call the inteded routines
- arrow also works with two entries in schedule
Changed files in this update