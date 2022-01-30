The new Sunday Update is out!
Also this time we focused on bugfixes.
Bugfixes:
- Network optimizations for multiplayer (hopefully less bugs in multiplayer)
- Doors reworked (you should now only look at the doors you are using)
- Mouse/cursor should now stay hidden when using doors
- Join menu: You don't get your own lobby displayed multiple times anymore
- minor RAM optimization
- the "Leave Lobby" button is now correctly hidden and shown in the options
- fixed bug where player always had the flashlight in his right hand
- players no longer lose inventory after going online
- Motion detectors can now be picked up again
- Items in the trunk are recognized faster/better
- Video camera no longer disappears from inventory after loading
Cheers
Dennis
Changed files in this update