MetaPhysical update for 30 January 2022

The new Sunday Update is out!

Also this time we focused on bugfixes.

Bugfixes:

  • Network optimizations for multiplayer (hopefully less bugs in multiplayer)
  • Doors reworked (you should now only look at the doors you are using)
  • Mouse/cursor should now stay hidden when using doors
  • Join menu: You don't get your own lobby displayed multiple times anymore
  • minor RAM optimization
  • the "Leave Lobby" button is now correctly hidden and shown in the options
  • fixed bug where player always had the flashlight in his right hand
  • players no longer lose inventory after going online
  • Motion detectors can now be picked up again
  • Items in the trunk are recognized faster/better
  • Video camera no longer disappears from inventory after loading

Cheers

Dennis

