Blackthorn Arena Luner Year Update Patch!

P.S：The system will force the character to have only one archive in Ironman mode, and you cannot save the game manually. At this stage there are still some problems with Ironman mode, which may lead to corrupted archives, data loss or stuck story. Therefore we strongly recommend you to reconsider whether you want to enable this mode. Crash or abnormal exit of the game in Ironman mode can easily cause damage or loss of archive data, so please don't force the game to close in Ironman mode.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the bug that the character may turn purple after the specific BUFF effect ends. Fixed the bug that the automatic archive could not be loaded after quitting in the middle of challenging the orc master in Ironman mode. Fixed the bug that the effect of level 1-3 of the Energy Shield of the monk was the same. Fixed the bug that dispatching servants to buy recipes from the market could not take any 7effect. Fix the bug that dragging stackable items to the original position of the item bar would cause the items to disappear has been fixed. Fix The bug that the attribute bonus of "Wolf Type" and "Bear Type" did not increase with level. Fixed a bug that caused the animation to get stuck after transforming. Fixed a bug that the CD of unavailable skills would not be displayed normally in the transformed state. Fixed a bug that caused Grab-type skills acting on a target at the same time would cause the target's position to be misplaced. Fixed the bug that some monsters killed with Grab Attack in Transformed Mode might not be able to pick up the loot from the corpse. Fixed the bug that issuing multiple skill casting commands in Command Company or using multiple skills in a row in a trigger action may cause the skill casting after the one in the row to be interrupted. Accelerated the casting speed of transforming to avoid the probability of transforming skill casting being interrupted.

Improvements:

Optimizates the character models, slightly improving game performance. Optimized several localizations.

New content:

A new freelance champion, Sixteen Nights (Yizayoi), has been added. She is a female ronin from the eastern country of Asago who wears a suit of black armor and is called Yoiyami. She can be refreshed in the very late archives.



Originally a member of the Shogunate's assassin organization in Asarai, nikenamed Genki, Yizayoi specializes in kendo, ninjutsu, and assassination. She was taught harshly from a young age by a court ninja master, and by the age of fifteen she had acquired the skills to begin working for the Shogunate. One day, Yizayoi was assigned a mission to assassinate the princess of a neighboring country. When she managed to infiltrate the princess's residence and saw her target, Yizayoi was surprised to find that the person she had to kill was a young girl two years younger than herself, who looked totally innocent. Yizayoi could not accept to let such an innocent girl die under her own hands and become a victim of political struggle, she resolutely chose to give up her mission and accept the fate of being hunted by the organization and her own teacher, no matter where she goes. She began to roam all over the world.