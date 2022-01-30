v0.14.1: Preparations for the Next Major Update

A minor update which adds new attacks for the item which was added in the previous update and slightly changes some things to get prepared for the next update. New QoL SFX were added as well.
Second Devversary update is planned on mid-February and will contain a lot of drastic gameplay changes.
[General]
- Dynamic background was added on W6
- Bosses now give souls like regular enemies
- HUD was redesigned to fit in future mechanics
Added sounds for:
- Special or Ultimate going off cooldown
- Activating skills during reload/lack of energy
[Item Reworks]
Armament now changes a regular attack of next masks:
-
Hector (Gun-kata)
-
Berab (Killing Spree)
-
Arkin (Arc Lightning)
-
Albert (Halberd Slash)
-
Arkhip (Cat O' Nine Tails)
-
Estel (Tripled Boomerang)
-
Boone (Ricochet)
-
Gudozaj (Spitfire)
-
Avilora (Arctic Blast)
-
Fenn (Spirit Blast)
-
Ersnio (Auxiliary Shot)
-
Sierptal (Branching Structure)
-
Dreamcatcher now is affected by Fortune
[Mask Reworks]
- Iance: Added new SFX
- Albert: Added new SFX
- Berab:
Backtrack Stab:
-
Backtrack Stab is not AoE anymore
-
Backtrack Stab's backpushing was increased a bit
-
Arkhip:
- Decreased attack damage (15->12)
- Decreased attack speed (35->37)
-
Mick: Added new SFX
-
Fenn: Added new SFX
-
Miya: Attack damage increased by 3 (8->11)
-
Rabyj's mask title was changed to Saboteur (Previous title: Exploder)
-
Stijn's mask title was changed to Peddler (Previous title: Merchant)
-
Radek's mask title was changed to Merchant (Previous title: Barterer)
[Enemy Reworks]
Recalculated Soulpower value for next enemies:
- Faceless Thrower 1->2; Faceless Chaser 2->3
- Spectral Stalker 3->4
- Warped Wiggler 2->3; Warped Slipper 1->2
- Eldritch Jitter 2->6
- Noise Echo 6->8; Noise Screamer 2->5; Noise Petard 1->2
- Ether Guard 5->10; Ether Prism 2->3
- Lacunal Destroyer 20->33
- Treant 3->4; Cow 6->8
- The Sipper 9->13; The Quiet 9->16; The Languish 9->19; The Divide 9->22; The Malady 9->25; The Trickster 9->16
- Lieden 7->17
- The Line 9->111; The Core 9->100; Lacuna 111->1111
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed darkened screen left after a hallucination event
