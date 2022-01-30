Minor content update

Version 0.55509144:
- [Balancing] Xinthu Talent "Lethal Injection" [2:4] now provides 4% bonus DoT damage (up from 3%). It now also affects fire and lightning damage.
- [Balancing] Xinthu Talent "Crushing Hits" [3:4] now provides 20% bonus crit damage per level (up from 10%).
- [Balancing] Xinthu Talent "Precise Aim" [4:4] now provides 3% bonus crit chance per level (up from 2%).
- [Balancing] Imperius Talent "Frostbite" [2:3] now provides 2% bonus damage per level (up from 1%).
- [UI] Added another decimal to the Hull / second information in the Survival tab.
- [UI] Updated a few tooltip descriptions.
- [Misc] Increased the hitbox when picking up items from world space.
- [Item modification] New auxiliary modification: "Glass cannon" - Increased attack speed at the cost of reduced resist all.
- [Item modification] New auxiliary modification: "Heavy shooter" - Increased damage at the cost of reduced attack speed.
- [Item modification] New auxiliary modification: "Sturdy Hull" - Increased hull at the cost of reduced damage.
