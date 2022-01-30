 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 30 January 2022

New Monster, New Building, lots of bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8113420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes all of the beta updates of the past days, and a few more updates:

  • New Monster: Griffin (only on some maps)
  • New Building: Depot (food gathering)
  • Fixed a bug that might cause text to disappear for some players
  • Updated loading screen "did you know?" messages
  • disabled most refugees in sandbox mode
  • fixed several bugs in the slaughter animals game mechanic
  • fixed a number of bugs around worker assignment, especially at the well
  • fixed lumberjack wood production (I forgot to raise it when I raised other gather values)
  • lots of small bugfixes
  • Added voice-overs for tutorials 3 and 4
  • Small text updates in the tutorials
  • Fixed some Griffin animations
  • Fixed Camera/Ground interaction on Ziegwald map
  • Fixed refugees appearing multiple times when saving/loading on Ziegwald

