New Monster, New Building, lots of bugfixes

This update includes all of the beta updates of the past days, and a few more updates:
- New Monster: Griffin (only on some maps)
- New Building: Depot (food gathering)
- Fixed a bug that might cause text to disappear for some players
- Updated loading screen "did you know?" messages
- disabled most refugees in sandbox mode
- fixed several bugs in the slaughter animals game mechanic
- fixed a number of bugs around worker assignment, especially at the well
- fixed lumberjack wood production (I forgot to raise it when I raised other gather values)
- lots of small bugfixes
- Added voice-overs for tutorials 3 and 4
- Small text updates in the tutorials
- Fixed some Griffin animations
- Fixed Camera/Ground interaction on Ziegwald map
- Fixed refugees appearing multiple times when saving/loading on Ziegwald
