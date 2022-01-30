Correction of texts.
Adding formulas, elements and objects.
Text darkening when you get something.
Fixed fishing rod bug preventing movement.
Removed menu item 'A'.
Added fire for cooking.
Correction of the functioning of the scale
Monster behavior correction
Added house of?.
Added new items related to?.
Modified map generation operation.
Added random reset of plants, stones and monsters.
Correction door of the cave on the beach
Updated fishing rod script.
The container allows you to collect the water.
Early Quest 2 update for 30 January 2022
Early Access feature update
Correction of texts.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update