Early Quest 2 update for 30 January 2022

Early Access feature update

Build 8113238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correction of texts.

Adding formulas, elements and objects.

Text darkening when you get something.

Fixed fishing rod bug preventing movement.

Removed menu item 'A'.

Added fire for cooking.

Correction of the functioning of the scale

Monster behavior correction

Added house of?.

Added new items related to?.

Modified map generation operation.

Added random reset of plants, stones and monsters.

Correction door of the cave on the beach

Updated fishing rod script.

The container allows you to collect the water.

