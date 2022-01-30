 Skip to content

Turing Complete update for 30 January 2022

Patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Components now have to be connected to an input to simulate.

Watched state had a major upgrade. In the component factory, use a "Watchable state" component to decide what state should be exposed on the custom component. This also adds a state indicator visually on the component. With this you can watch multiple different states inside a custom component or watch deeply nested state. You will have to reconnect your watched state the first time you play this patch.

Rendering was made a lot smoother, supporting large circuits.

The max zoom level was increased.

The buildable area of the architecture map was increased 4x.

Save files compressed by 40% by storing wires in a different way

Assembler supports octal numbers

Lots of little bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

