Patch notes

Components now have to be connected to an input to simulate.
Watched state had a major upgrade. In the component factory, use a "Watchable state" component to decide what state should be exposed on the custom component. This also adds a state indicator visually on the component. With this you can watch multiple different states inside a custom component or watch deeply nested state. You will have to reconnect your watched state the first time you play this patch.
Rendering was made a lot smoother, supporting large circuits.
The max zoom level was increased.
The buildable area of the architecture map was increased 4x.
Save files compressed by 40% by storing wires in a different way
Assembler supports octal numbers
Lots of little bug fixes.
