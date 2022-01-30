Patch notes

Components now have to be connected to an input to simulate.

Watched state had a major upgrade. In the component factory, use a "Watchable state" component to decide what state should be exposed on the custom component. This also adds a state indicator visually on the component. With this you can watch multiple different states inside a custom component or watch deeply nested state. You will have to reconnect your watched state the first time you play this patch.

Rendering was made a lot smoother, supporting large circuits.

The max zoom level was increased.

The buildable area of the architecture map was increased 4x.

Save files compressed by 40% by storing wires in a different way

Assembler supports octal numbers

Lots of little bug fixes.