SVFI update for 30 January 2022

SVFI New Years Update

Build 8112450 · Last edited by Wendy

What's New

  • Add RIFE 4.0 Model for NVIDIA Users, Dramatic Speed with Great Result.
  • Add WaifuCuda Super Resolution Model (inherited from Waifu2x), better speed and performance against Waifu2x
  • Add 16bit High-Precision Workflow Mode, interpolate all of your footage in 16bit (VIDEO ONLY), reduce artifacts of encoding like banding, improve HDR output.
  • Add One-Click HDR function to improve your video, make your SDR(BT709) into HDR10(BT2020)!
  • Add Zero-Latency-Decode Encode Presets, No need to worry about the decoding performance of your VR equipments.
  • Add Batch Mode for Render-Only and Extract-Only Mission
  • Add Preview Window during the interpolation, help you better understand what is being carried on during the enduring process. You can enable it in your Preference Settings.
  • Add Mission Status Hint Bar, help you better diagnose your bottleneck in VFI.
  • Add Pop-up Check before quitting GUI

What's Fixed

  • Fix Custom Presets Not covering all options
  • Fix Color Shifting at Render Process, FFmpeg Only
  • Fix Color Tag missing when concatenating videos
  • Fix failure of options update after changing task id in the main menu.
  • Fix Global Settings Unable to apply at the last items
  • Fix Malfunction of Resize Option after assigning Crop parameters along with custom output resolution
  • Fix Output PNG Sequence with incorrect resolution with Crop parameters
  • Fix Normalization of Image failure during non-output process (scene detection)
  • Fix output png sequence number partly missing in output image sequence mode
  • Fix "Unable to find file" error occured by os.devnull (skvideo module)
  • Fix “Not find proc attribute” error (skvideo module)
  • Fix some minor bugs on UI
  • Fix Decode(Read) Time Display (RPT in the commanline bar in the output window)

Some Optimization

  • Optimize Encode Presets.
  • Optimize RIFE Module Log Display
  • Optimize Scikit Video Read Frame Process
  • Optimize Status Bar logic
  • Optimize Super Resolution Settings Structure by adding more selective options
  • Optimize Quitting Process at when finishing interpolation tasks.
  • Optimize VFI Module Options Display
  • Optimize Output Filename Rule
  • Optimize RIFE Reversed Flow Mode

Other Updates

  • Update Software Instructions
  • Update HDR10/HDR10+ Metadata
  • Update UI Description(Readme) and Widgets' Tootips
  • Remove Plural limit for crop parameters

