SVFI New Years Update

What's New
- Add RIFE 4.0 Model for NVIDIA Users, Dramatic Speed with Great Result.
- Add WaifuCuda Super Resolution Model (inherited from Waifu2x), better speed and performance against Waifu2x
- Add 16bit High-Precision Workflow Mode, interpolate all of your footage in 16bit (VIDEO ONLY), reduce artifacts of encoding like banding, improve HDR output.
- Add One-Click HDR function to improve your video, make your SDR(BT709) into HDR10(BT2020)!
- Add Zero-Latency-Decode Encode Presets, No need to worry about the decoding performance of your VR equipments.
- Add Batch Mode for Render-Only and Extract-Only Mission
- Add Preview Window during the interpolation, help you better understand what is being carried on during the enduring process. You can enable it in your Preference Settings.
- Add Mission Status Hint Bar, help you better diagnose your bottleneck in VFI.
- Add Pop-up Check before quitting GUI
What's Fixed
- Fix Custom Presets Not covering all options
- Fix Color Shifting at Render Process, FFmpeg Only
- Fix Color Tag missing when concatenating videos
- Fix failure of options update after changing task id in the main menu.
- Fix Global Settings Unable to apply at the last items
- Fix Malfunction of Resize Option after assigning Crop parameters along with custom output resolution
- Fix Output PNG Sequence with incorrect resolution with Crop parameters
- Fix Normalization of Image failure during non-output process (scene detection)
- Fix output png sequence number partly missing in output image sequence mode
- Fix "Unable to find file" error occured by os.devnull (skvideo module)
- Fix “Not find proc attribute” error (skvideo module)
- Fix some minor bugs on UI
- Fix Decode(Read) Time Display (RPT in the commanline bar in the output window)
Some Optimization
- Optimize Encode Presets.
- Optimize RIFE Module Log Display
- Optimize Scikit Video Read Frame Process
- Optimize Status Bar logic
- Optimize Super Resolution Settings Structure by adding more selective options
- Optimize Quitting Process at when finishing interpolation tasks.
- Optimize VFI Module Options Display
- Optimize Output Filename Rule
- Optimize RIFE Reversed Flow Mode
Other Updates
- Update Software Instructions
- Update HDR10/HDR10+ Metadata
- Update UI Description(Readme) and Widgets' Tootips
- Remove Plural limit for crop parameters
Changed files in this update