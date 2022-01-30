IOSoccer January 2022 Update

Changes
- Removed collisions from diving headers, to prevent diving headers being used instead of slide (by Thing'e')
- Improved kit clash detection mechanism to further avoid kit clashes between light & dark versions of same colour (by Thing'e')
- Added option to disable shadows in Performance menu (by Guus)
- Improved lighting on 4v4_rooftop (by Thing'e')
More New Stadia!
This is the final group of new stadia to be added.
- Added 8v8_london (created by BlackCat, updated by Thing'e')
- Added 8v8_stanley_park (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')
Changed files in this update