IOSoccer update for 30 January 2022

IOSoccer January 2022 Update

Build 8111603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Removed collisions from diving headers, to prevent diving headers being used instead of slide (by Thing'e')
  • Improved kit clash detection mechanism to further avoid kit clashes between light & dark versions of same colour (by Thing'e')
  • Added option to disable shadows in Performance menu (by Guus)
  • Improved lighting on 4v4_rooftop (by Thing'e')
More New Stadia!

This is the final group of new stadia to be added.

  • Added 8v8_london (created by BlackCat, updated by Thing'e')

  • Added 8v8_stanley_park (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')

