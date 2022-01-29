"Nightmare Mode" & quality of life update.

A new endless mode with new gameplay mechanics has been added, available to those who have completed the main game. 11 New Achievements have been added!
Several smaller issues have been fixed:
- Mirrors have been reworked.
- Issues where the toilet paper and handle would appear at the same time.
- Issues where the green virus models would stay after the boss fight.
- Triggering the "tiger death screen" with spray.
- Issues where fixing a window would make it unusable.
Changed files in this update