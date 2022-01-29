 Skip to content

Virus At Home update for 29 January 2022

"Nightmare Mode" & quality of life update.

Virus At Home update for 29 January 2022

A new endless mode with new gameplay mechanics has been added, available to those who have completed the main game. 11 New Achievements have been added!

Several smaller issues have been fixed:

  • Mirrors have been reworked.
  • Issues where the toilet paper and handle would appear at the same time.
  • Issues where the green virus models would stay after the boss fight.
  • Triggering the "tiger death screen" with spray.
  • Issues where fixing a window would make it unusable.

