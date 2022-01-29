Dear friends,

We wish you a happy Lunar New Year, and we hope that the coming year will bring you closer to attaining happiness – wherever you are!

Today we have a few news items to share:

NEW BACKGROUND AND NEW MUSIC TRACK

Specifically for this Lunar New Year, we created a new main menu background and a new music track. You get it for free if you own The Governor Edition 2 once you log into the game:

You also get the music track as a free update, if you own Gremlins, Inc. OST on Steam.

CHANGES IN CARDS

Previously, several cards were banned from the ranked sessions on the Asian server. We’d like to try bringing them back, based on the following changes:

ːcardsː An Award Ceremony

Change: You get + ːmaliceː 2 → + ːmaliceː 1. Special rule: The player with the most money: - $200, the player with the most score: -ːscoreː 2, the player with the most votes: -ːvotesː5.

Reason: This is meant to reduce the power of the card in duels by making all players, including the one who plays the card, into possible targets. This change also has an experimental meaning of reducing the number of cards that can choose anyone to attack.

ːcardsː The Accelerator

Change: Cost: $700 → $900. You get: + ːscoreː6 → + ːscoreː10

Reason: The reason for the higher cost is to make it more difficult to play this card early in the session. On the other hand, we adjusted it, so that players can get more score compared to the cost.

ːcardsː A Compromising Document

Change: Type: Normal → Secret.

Reason: This is to make it difficult for players to keep this card in their hand.

ːcardsː A Fraudulent Transaction

Change: You get: + $50 → removed. Special rule: The opponent of your choice pays you $100 and gives you 5 income.

Reason: This is to reduce the damage caused to the player targeted by this card early in the session. In duels, we lower the possibility of a big difference early in sessions. It is also meant to make it worthwhile to play this even later in the session.

ːcardsː A Friendly Bailiff

Change: Special rule: The opponent with the most money pays you 40% of the money.

Reason: This is to protect against big difference between players in the early stages of duel sessions. This change also has an experimental nature of reducing the number of cards that can choose any player as the target of their attack.

ːcardsː An Honest Exchange

Change: Cost: $100 → FREE. Special rule: You exchange all cards in your hand with an opponent of your choice and receive $100 from that player. At this time, you cannot look into your opponent's hand.

Reason: While the effect of being able to look into the opponent's hand and exchange any card was too powerful in duels, the high cost made it an unbalanced card that was very difficult to play in sessions with more players. We think that this change will weaken the effect of the card in duels and strengthen the effect of the card in sessions with more players.

WHICH NEW CARD WOULD YOU VOTE FOR?

In March, we plan to introduce a new card to the deck.

We will share the sketches and the final artwork the moment we have the visuals.

Right now, we would like to know which card do you prefer:

ːcardsː Personal bankruptcy

Place: The Courthouse

Type: Normal

Cost: Free

Move points: 3

Get: -ːmaliceː5

Special rule: Player’s stats are reset to money: $150, income (excluding the effects of active permanent cards) $25, ːvotesː: 0.

Flavour text: “In life, reinvention is not that difficult. Especially for immortal beings such as gremlins.”

ːcardsː Glasnost

Place: The Courthouse

Type: Normal

Cost: Free

Move points: 1

Get: ːvotesː1

Special rule: You choose an opponent. That player reveals any number of cards in their hand. For each card that is not revealed, they get ːmaliceː2 and lose ːvotesː2.

Flavour text: “Citizens have the right to know. And it doesn’t cost anything, of course.”

ːcardsː Full house

Place: Casino

Type: Normal

Cost: Free

Move points: 5

Get: –

Special rule: “Show your hand and get $100 for every pair of cards with the same number of move points. You are not arrested even if you have criminal cards (they are, however, discarded).”

Flavour text: “Sometimes even the investigator marvels at the luck of the suspect, and lets them off the hook out of respect.”

ːsteampunkː Please share your thoughts in the comments!

Which card should we draw, and add to the game, in your opinion?

LUNAR NEW YEAR TOURNAMENT

29/01/2022 (15:00 GMT) – 03/02/2022 (15:00 GMT) 120 hours

EUROPE

ːcardsː Players: 4

ːscoreː Victory condition: 30 points

ːcursecardː Chaos Cards: allowed

ːmagic_sparklesː Character Abilities: allowed

ːtelegramː Impending Misfortune: visible

ːcheatdiceː Characters: random

ːRatsClockː Timer: normal

ːLocationː Field: Clockwork Town (1)

Tournament points (place/points):

+1000

+100

+10

+1

ASIA

ːcardsː Players: 2

ːscoreː Victory condition: 30 points

ːcursecardː Chaos Cards: none

ːmagic_sparklesː Character Abilities: allowed

ːtelegramː Impending Misfortune: visible

ːcheatdiceː Characters: from random set

ːRatsClockː Timer: normal

ːLocationː Field: Clockwork Town (1)

Special rules for ASIA server:

The following cards are removed:

The Accelerator

An Award Ceremony

A Compromising Document

A Fraudulent Transaction

A Friendly Bailiff

Tournament points (place/points):

+1000

+100

TOURNAMENT RULES

Players get tournament points for the following sessions:

EUROPE: the first 10 sessions

ASIA: the first 20 sessions

Only the results from these sessions are eligible for awards.

The following prizes are be issued to the players who occupy the following places:

2x illegal box of goods, 3x contraband box of goods, Champion's trail

2x illegal box of goods, 3x contraband box of goods

1x illegal box of goods, 3x contraband box of goods

3x contraband box of goods

3x contraband box of goods

2x contraband box of goods

2x contraband box of goods

2x contraband box of goods

2x contraband box of goods

2x contraband box of goods

1x contraband box of goods

1x contraband box of goods

1x contraband box of goods

1x contraband box of goods

1x contraband box of goods

Additionally:

Every player with 5 victories in a row (EUROPE) or 10 victories in a row (ASIA):

1x illegal box of goods

Victory in the shortest number of rounds:

Champion's trail

Bounty hunter's award: The first player to win against the player with the best tournament points.

1x contraband box of goods

Secret Award A (the rule will be disclosed after the tournament):

Frosty Footsteps

Frame of Ice

Secret Award B (the rule will be disclosed after the tournament):

1x contraband box of goods

All the best from our team in Vilnius (Lithuania), Moscow (Russia) and Gifu (Japan)!

We love you, friends, and we’re here to help you ːhypnoheartː

/ Team CO /