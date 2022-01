With this update, we are adding autosaves and support for custom background music.

Autosaves are available from the top of the "load" panel.

Custom music can be enabled from settings, and plays your own mp3 from a folder when building. (The menu music is still the same)

We also added a new blueprint, "scale", which can measure the weight of various pieces. "scale" uses a distance sensor and springs to measure weight, so make sure to turn on graph programming.