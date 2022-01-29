Patch Notes 1.4.2 Beta Branch

Hey friends! We’re finally back from a longer than anticipated combo of holiday family break time followed by a bunch of sickness. But now that we’re healthy again, it’s time for another juicy beta branch update! We’ve got several new boss variants in here, so let us know how you think the bosses compare to each other on the difficulty spectrum.

We’d really love your feedback here, so use the in-game feedback report button or jump into our Discord and let us know how hard/easy these new ranks are for you. What should we tweak? What’s working well for you? How stupid are our jokes? We’ve still got lots more coming, so stay tuned.

To join the beta branch:

Right-click on the game in Steam and select Properties. Select the BETAS tab and enter the password supersecretbetabranch Select the beta branch from the dropdown. It should update right away! You will know you’re on the beta build if you see a new version number in the lower right on the Roundguard title screen. After you run the game, if your save files don't copy over and you'd like to keep playing with your main game save progress, you can go to C:\Users[your user name]\AppData\LocalLow\Wonderbelly Games\Roundguard and copy/paste the files from the "saves" folder into the "beta" folder.

New Content

The Mad Doctor (Act 1 boss variant) - Don’t be shocked when we bring ancient pop culture references to life.

Bleary, Blinky, and Goo (Act 2 boss variant) - Castle Springbottom’s original pioneers of physical comedy.

Fungal Heart (Act 3 boss variant) - Seems pretty hard to breathe in there, but act quick or it’ll only get worse.

Balance Changes

Reduced enemy difficulty scaling in the earlier Encore Ranks.

Combining Curiosity and Fervor no longer results in 100% chaos rooms.

The Mad Virologist now throws poison potions at you every turn.

Polish & Bugs