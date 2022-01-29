New Map + 6 + New Wagons + headless server +

Multi map funtionality
Added
1 New Map
2 Brake vans
3 Small Flatbed trailers
2 Small Tender trailers (based off the flatbeds)
2 Small Coal trailers
1 Pickup Truck
Dedicated server
testing headless server (avaliable through discord)
Physics improvements for trains with linked Drive
Improvemets to power delivery allowing more tourqe with lower to speeds
This will alow us to tweek the trains over time to a more realistic ballance
I have also created a beta branch for better testing of new features
Changed files in this update