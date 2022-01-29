 Skip to content

Loco update for 29 January 2022

New Map + 6 + New Wagons + headless server +

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multi map funtionality

Added

1 New Map

2 Brake vans

3 Small Flatbed trailers

2 Small Tender trailers (based off the flatbeds)

2 Small Coal trailers

1 Pickup Truck

Dedicated server

testing headless server (avaliable through discord)

Physics improvements for trains with linked Drive

Improvemets to power delivery allowing more tourqe with lower to speeds

This will alow us to tweek the trains over time to a more realistic ballance

I have also created a beta branch for better testing of new features

