Hero Lodge update for 28 January 2022

Patch 1.0.11

Patch 1.0.11 · Last edited 28 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TLDR: Added a new very challenging post post game bonus level where you fight a super powered version of the end boss. Fixed a bunch of mostly minor bugs/issues.

  • Added new bonus level (sixth post ng+ bonus level, tuned to be very difficult).
  • Fixed a glitch with reinforcements message on level 1-3 if you spam passed turns.
  • Fixed a glitch on level 1-3 where if you killed a dodging Randal with arcane damage

    he would dodge the execute attack after dialogue and cause a potential soft lock.
  • Fixed interaction between Jolt advanced skill and Insulate advanced skill.
  • Pep dance hand clap sfx volume lowered (and lowered extra while in Fast Forward).
  • Fixed HD targeting laser animation bug (sometimes wouldn't bloom out).
  • (Secret item) Haste turns remaining properly refreshes when buff is refreshed.
  • Fixed some HD layering issues when boss first landed from flying.
  • Reduced the scaling of HD's turn damage.
  • NG+ HD phase 2 tail will now regrow (if chopped off in phase 1) even if near an edge

    or a hero is standing in its way.
  • Sentinel phase 2 fist attacks now show as Left Fist/Right Fist in combat log.
  • Sentinel phase 2 will no longer crash if killed mid bolster.
  • Shred weapons/accessories no longer work vs Chests.
  • Thrall doll scaling doubled and special skill CD -1.
  • Buffed/changed stats on some staff type weapons:

    -Grey wand added 8% bonus vs Undead (increased cost,rarity,mats)

    -White Stave added 10% bonus vs Demons

    -Death Stick faith +1 base damage -1 (actual damage unchanged)
  • Fixed a bug where NG+ HD P1 wasn't actually giving exp.
  • Fixed a few level up tooltips issues.

