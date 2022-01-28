Patch 1.0.11

TLDR: Added a new very challenging post post game bonus level where you fight a super powered version of the end boss. Fixed a bunch of mostly minor bugs/issues.
- Added new bonus level (sixth post ng+ bonus level, tuned to be very difficult).
- Fixed a glitch with reinforcements message on level 1-3 if you spam passed turns.
- Fixed a glitch on level 1-3 where if you killed a dodging Randal with arcane damage
he would dodge the execute attack after dialogue and cause a potential soft lock.
- Fixed interaction between Jolt advanced skill and Insulate advanced skill.
- Pep dance hand clap sfx volume lowered (and lowered extra while in Fast Forward).
- Fixed HD targeting laser animation bug (sometimes wouldn't bloom out).
- (Secret item) Haste turns remaining properly refreshes when buff is refreshed.
- Fixed some HD layering issues when boss first landed from flying.
- Reduced the scaling of HD's turn damage.
- NG+ HD phase 2 tail will now regrow (if chopped off in phase 1) even if near an edge
or a hero is standing in its way.
- Sentinel phase 2 fist attacks now show as Left Fist/Right Fist in combat log.
- Sentinel phase 2 will no longer crash if killed mid bolster.
- Shred weapons/accessories no longer work vs Chests.
- Thrall doll scaling doubled and special skill CD -1.
- Buffed/changed stats on some staff type weapons:
-Grey wand added 8% bonus vs Undead (increased cost,rarity,mats)
-White Stave added 10% bonus vs Demons
-Death Stick faith +1 base damage -1 (actual damage unchanged)
- Fixed a bug where NG+ HD P1 wasn't actually giving exp.
- Fixed a few level up tooltips issues.
