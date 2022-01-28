 Skip to content

Death Upon Us update for 28 January 2022

Small Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Enemy Loot Drop is now efficient
  • Boss Battle Attack moves now work

Changed files in this update

Death Upon Us Content Depot 1585041
