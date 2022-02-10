Update 1.23

Update v1.23.1
New
- Added place to enter gift codes for gifting credits.
- Banned users can now get a support code.
- Mutator for dash league payload matches.
Improved
- Payload Abyss: moved rocket pickup closer to the rail at the second red spawn
- Slow Motion mutator works better with pistol fire rate limit.
- SMG increased damage, reduced reloading time.
body shots 8 -> 6
Head shots 4 -> 3
Reload time 2s -> 1.5s
- Pico neo3 now mutes microphone when going in standby to save battery power.
Fixed
- Changing helmet and body at the same time in the customization menu only changed the helmet.
- Payload Abyss: fixed places where players could dash through walls.
- Deathmatch Crater: fixed places where players could dash inside pillars/walls.
- Data protection screen has wrong size when opening for the first time.
Issue where players could not start a custom server if the combined data of their name and equipment was too large.
- Issue where players could not login if they had a slow connection to Paris and needed to update localization files.
