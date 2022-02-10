 Skip to content

Hyper Dash update for 10 February 2022

Update 1.23

Update v1.23.1

New

  • Added place to enter gift codes for gifting credits.
  • Banned users can now get a support code.
  • Mutator for dash league payload matches.

Improved

  • Payload Abyss: moved rocket pickup closer to the rail at the second red spawn
  • Slow Motion mutator works better with pistol fire rate limit.
  • SMG increased damage, reduced reloading time.

    body shots 8 -> 6

    Head shots 4 -> 3

    Reload time 2s -> 1.5s
  • Pico neo3 now mutes microphone when going in standby to save battery power.

Fixed

  • Changing helmet and body at the same time in the customization menu only changed the helmet.
  • Payload Abyss: fixed places where players could dash through walls.
  • Deathmatch Crater: fixed places where players could dash inside pillars/walls.
  • Data protection screen has wrong size when opening for the first time.

    Issue where players could not start a custom server if the combined data of their name and equipment was too large.
  • Issue where players could not login if they had a slow connection to Paris and needed to update localization files.

