Multiplayer DevStream Announcement!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Slaying enemies on the Beanstalks will be much easier when you have friends by your side, and we're getting close to the multiplayer launch in early 2022.

Bean Stalker is constantly under development. Its next milestone will be multiplayer. Exploring in co-op teams is much more exciting. Teams will start each of the three levels from the treehouse and have to make progress together.

Stay tuned and recruit your team to go on an extraordinary vertical adventure!

We're excited to share the first details on our new mode, coming soon!

Tune in on February 14th at 6 pm PST for an exclusive live stream with developer interviews and more information about this awesome addition.

Come and join us for 3 exciting streams from the office!

On 22nd February, we'll be streaming gameplay on a Tuesday morning at 9 am PST. Our next event is scheduled for 1st March when you can watch live play sessions during lunchtime hours (12 pm-2 pm).

And finally, there's an evening session planned, when you can join to play with the Devs!

-The Bean Stalker Team