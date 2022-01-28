Main update 1.2.0 (Story, new area open,new Contents)

Hi There ːsteamhappyː
The main patches have been updated as follows.
New regions and stories will be added. (4 additional locations, including mines, etc. are open)
Additional side quests. (C rank side quest, village gambling at the beginning.)
Add a new hunting ground.
Application of new long-term effects on food and water. (Now, it adds a long-term effect when eating cheap food and water. In other words, what food you eat becomes much more important. Can it cut or add the character's stat)
Add information about the worldview and puzzle elements. (You have to push a device to satisfy the conditions and get a key)
Adding colleagues. Fixing quest bugs.
Now, a place where you can sleep at the gate above E rank has been added. (It is available at the rest area left by the previous mercenaries and requires tents and barriers.)
You can use your colleague's recovery skills on the menu screen.
Other bugs related to colleagues have been modified.
Loan system and real estate ownership certificate system (Players can take out loans with real estate that currently has a certificate of ownership as collateral).
Real estate mortgage loans can be borrowed within 85% of the value of the real estate. If you purchase real estate, you don't have to pay monthly rent.
The monthly interest rate for real estate mortgage loans is 3%. (If the kingdom's economy becomes difficult, interest rates could rise.)
There is a delay for better translation quality of Spanish. I'm sorry for the delay. The scheduled date is between 30 and 31 days.
Our Funny Game Studio promises to create a perfect localized translation of every language so that you can enjoy the game. Please trust us and wait for us.
Thank you. :)
