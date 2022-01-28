 Skip to content

F-Rank hero story update for 28 January 2022

Main update 1.2.0 (Story, new area open,new Contents)

Share · View all patches · Build 8105679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi There ːsteamhappyː

The main patches have been updated as follows.

  • New regions and stories will be added. (4 additional locations, including mines, etc. are open)

  • Additional side quests. (C rank side quest, village gambling at the beginning.)

  • Add a new hunting ground.

  • Application of new long-term effects on food and water. (Now, it adds a long-term effect when eating cheap food and water. In other words, what food you eat becomes much more important. Can it cut or add the character's stat)

  • Add information about the worldview and puzzle elements. (You have to push a device to satisfy the conditions and get a key)

  • Adding colleagues. Fixing quest bugs.

  • Now, a place where you can sleep at the gate above E rank has been added. (It is available at the rest area left by the previous mercenaries and requires tents and barriers.)

  • You can use your colleague's recovery skills on the menu screen.

  • Other bugs related to colleagues have been modified.

  • Loan system and real estate ownership certificate system (Players can take out loans with real estate that currently has a certificate of ownership as collateral).

Real estate mortgage loans can be borrowed within 85% of the value of the real estate. If you purchase real estate, you don't have to pay monthly rent.

The monthly interest rate for real estate mortgage loans is 3%. (If the kingdom's economy becomes difficult, interest rates could rise.)

There is a delay for better translation quality of Spanish. I'm sorry for the delay. The scheduled date is between 30 and 31 days.

Our Funny Game Studio promises to create a perfect localized translation of every language so that you can enjoy the game. Please trust us and wait for us.

Thank you. :)

