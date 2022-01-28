Orbital Bullet Early Access - Upcycling Patch #1 (v. 0.6.1)

Fraggers!
After yesterday's release of our majorly 'Upcycling' content update, based on your overwhelming feedback, we already were able to prepare and release a new small patch, bringing some improvements, and bugfixes to the game!
More details below:
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug in the Scrapyard where the magnet would move further than the player in the cylinder transitions.
- Fixed a bug where items would cost more internally than displayed, which could cause minus credits.
- Fixed a bug where the new combo chests could spawn inside of decorations.
- Fixed a bug with sector offsets in the Scrapyard teleportation window.
- Fixed a bug with the flame trap collisions.
- Fixed a bug where branching in caves could display the wrong Planet transition on the screen.
- Fixed a bug where the new Spike Tire Enemy would go off track and be invincible.
- Fixed a bug where the Elite-form from a new enemy could become invincible, causing a hard stuck.
- Fixed a display bug in the Eternity Tower related to the new combo system changes.
- Fixed a bug where you could land inside blocks after using the cylinder transition on the Planets Miro or Zeta.
- Fixed combo chest related bug where the prompt „Open Chest“ would still be there even if you opened the chest previously.
- Fixed a display issue which showed „Tutorial.SetUpgradePattern“-key and did not properly localize it.
- Fixed a bug where the Time Chest would not get locked after the time is passed.
- Changed the Zeta Planet picture.
Improvements
- Added short delay for combo boxes so the „Open Chest“-text would not immediately be displayed when entering a new planet.
- Added anticipation visuals for the flame trap, so it’s easier to know when they are about to deal damage.
- Removed the randomness of the new Rocket Launcher enemy and made it more predictable.
Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback!
Please keep it up!
Changed files in this update