Hello there seedlings!

Hotfix Update 0.5.5.6121 is now live! Today's update rounds up quite a few fixes from reported issues that should make the experience better.

If you are getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Meeting a character allows you to see their traits as well as stats

🔶 Pig poop is now effective as fertiliser to speed all grown seeds by one day

🔶 Sheep poop is now effective as fertiliser to raise the rating of certain growables

🔶 Traits visible for recipe results once the player has made the recipe once

🔶 Adjusted player speedup to happen from becoming adult in the game

🔶 Switch a character introduction to cutscene to hopefully fix issues with it getting stuck

❌ Fixed lost item tasks using legacy items by switching them to new ones (this will reset progress of these tasks in existing saves)

❌ Fix for shop book not displaying when you buy a shop

❌ Fix for shoppers continuing to spawn in while certain UI menus are onscreen

❌ Fix for gift mails giving duplicate recipes/proverbs of existing unread gift mails

❌ Fix for some mails going to archive automatically

❌ Fixed accidental gifting when clicking up/down arrows in the inventory box

❌ Fix visual appearance of hotbar for buckets/jars not changing when swapping in a different one

❌ Fixed Retirement Home curse not affecting spouse when loading save

❌ Fix for sword not levelling up in combat

❌ Fix for fishing rod not enabling skills menu

❌ Correct spouse age in save portrait

❌ Fixed issue with Fae shops not getting restocked during a play session

❌ Fixed issue with npcs not resetting their info limit each season

❌ Fixed item names not showing on skills screen

❌ Fixed night ambient carrying over when quitting to title screen

❌ Collection tasks don't count items dropped from the inventory that are picked up again

❌ NPCs in alphabetical order on the relationship screen

❌ Inventory proverbs listed alphabetically

❌ Multipart task steps in order with previously completed steps at the top

❌ Clicking on the hotbar area while it was invisible no longer makes sound

❌ Fixes for the player movement on various level exits/entrances

❌ Each market stall is guaranteed to sell unique seeds based on those available for that haven

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix