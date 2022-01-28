 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Last Wood update for 28 January 2022

Ver 1.0.0f2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8104068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fix the issue that dye items not work.

  • Fix the issue that there might be negative numbers displaying on soil rafts.

  • Fix the issue that survivors keep feeding rot to a soil raft when it lacks water

  • Fix some UI issues on building dianogtics panel.

  • Fix the issue that some icons for achievement are blank.

  • Fix the issue that creating roles against the constraint.

  • Add reasons indicating why a trait could not be sleect

  • Fix some UI issues on plugins panel.

  • Adjust the research materials need for fishing.

  • Fixed missing research progress in advanced storyboards.

  • Added new recipe: roasted tuna and roasted swordfish.

  • Adjust the model of ponds.

  • Added recipe to extract fresh water from water fish.

  • Fix the display issue of prewar items.

  • Fix the bug that ore salvager can't be built on rafts.

  • Fix the wrong thumbnail of pip raft.

  • Fix the ui display error of help panel.

  • Fix the english localization when item durability exhausted.

  • Fix the display error for blueprint panel.

  • Fix the bug that mine terrian don't spawn on islands.

  • Remake the model of mine terrian.

  • Fix the bug that giants don't apear in random event.

  • Dye panel is closed after dyeing.

  • It keeps max to 5 files when auto saving for a game.

switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!

How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.

Join our Discord group to check detailed guide and share your plays!

https://discord.gg/DjN6H5B

Changed files in this update

Last Wood pre alpha Depot 767492
  • Loading history…
Last Wood pre alpha osx Depot 767493
  • Loading history…
Last Wood Depot Depot 767494
  • Loading history…
Last Wood SteamChina 64bit Depot Depot 767495
  • Loading history…
Last Wood SteamChina 32bit Depot Depot 767496
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.