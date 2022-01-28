Ver 1.0.0f2 Patch Notes

-
Fix the issue that dye items not work.
-
Fix the issue that there might be negative numbers displaying on soil rafts.
-
Fix the issue that survivors keep feeding rot to a soil raft when it lacks water
-
Fix some UI issues on building dianogtics panel.
-
Fix the issue that some icons for achievement are blank.
-
Fix the issue that creating roles against the constraint.
-
Add reasons indicating why a trait could not be sleect
-
Fix some UI issues on plugins panel.
-
Adjust the research materials need for fishing.
-
Fixed missing research progress in advanced storyboards.
-
Added new recipe: roasted tuna and roasted swordfish.
-
Adjust the model of ponds.
-
Added recipe to extract fresh water from water fish.
-
Fix the display issue of prewar items.
-
Fix the bug that ore salvager can't be built on rafts.
-
Fix the wrong thumbnail of pip raft.
-
Fix the ui display error of help panel.
-
Fix the english localization when item durability exhausted.
-
Fix the display error for blueprint panel.
-
Fix the bug that mine terrian don't spawn on islands.
-
Remake the model of mine terrian.
-
Fix the bug that giants don't apear in random event.
-
Dye panel is closed after dyeing.
-
It keeps max to 5 files when auto saving for a game.
switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!
How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.
Join our Discord group to check detailed guide and share your plays!
https://discord.gg/DjN6H5B
Changed files in this update