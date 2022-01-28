Update 2022/1/28

New
- Characters with different Alignment from those of the party will now appear in the "Add Party" option in the Tavern.
Update
- Reduce the wait time of the resuscitation to half.
- When staying at an NPC inn, the first recovery process will now take place immediately after the money is checked.
- Expanded the some display area of item names.
- Significantly increased movement speed in "Normal" movement mode
Fixes
- The controller and keyboard were not separated in the teleportation screen.
- There was an omission in the conditions for displaying custom portraits when HP is reduced.
- The maximum value of the magic effect "HP reinforcement" was set to 99%. now max 100%.
- When using the NPC store in certain scenarios, some operations were disabled.
- In the "The devoid of apotheosis" scenario, special powers could not be used when not equipped.
- When entering the dark zone with the lights on in normal movement mode, the labyrinth would be drawn incorrectly until the screen switched.
- When using the "Teleportation" spell on a map outside of the labyrinth range, there were some problems with the operation and display.
