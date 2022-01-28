 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 28 January 2022

Alpha Hotfix #043

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 1.2.3.5

Can some bugs cause because optimization.

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Game Balancing]
  • Decreased the rotation speed of zombies.
[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed

  • Network AI optimization
  • Inventory UI optimization
  • HUD UI optimization
  • Traps optimization that use electricity
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed some crashes.
  • Fixed the starting from the initial location instead of the saved location when logging the game.
  • Fixed the sort button in the storage box was not working.
  • Fixed the frame dropped every time when caught a goldfish.
  • Fixed the piece of cloth that could be obtained from the loot box.
  • Fixed the inventory UI did not work properly.
  • Fixed the item icon was not displayed properly.
  • Fixed the received information from an existing character when logging in as a new character.
  • Fixed some difficulty changes that were not applied properly.
  • Fixed the player server list that did not work properly.
  • Fixed the client's frame was constantly dropping.
  • Fixed the movement of zombies interrupted in the client's environment.
  • Fixed the HUD UI of tool equipment (Claw hammer, Wire connector, Fishing Rod) that was not displayed properly in the client environment.
  • Fixed the connection socket and wires were not properly erased when the client unequipped the wire connector.
  • Fixed the client could not enter the game from the game loading screen.

