Alpha Hotfix #043

Ver. 1.2.3.5
Can some bugs cause because optimization.
Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Game Balancing]
- Decreased the rotation speed of zombies.
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- Network AI optimization
- Inventory UI optimization
- HUD UI optimization
- Traps optimization that use electricity
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed some crashes.
- Fixed the starting from the initial location instead of the saved location when logging the game.
- Fixed the sort button in the storage box was not working.
- Fixed the frame dropped every time when caught a goldfish.
- Fixed the piece of cloth that could be obtained from the loot box.
- Fixed the inventory UI did not work properly.
- Fixed the item icon was not displayed properly.
- Fixed the received information from an existing character when logging in as a new character.
- Fixed some difficulty changes that were not applied properly.
- Fixed the player server list that did not work properly.
- Fixed the client's frame was constantly dropping.
- Fixed the movement of zombies interrupted in the client's environment.
- Fixed the HUD UI of tool equipment (Claw hammer, Wire connector, Fishing Rod) that was not displayed properly in the client environment.
- Fixed the connection socket and wires were not properly erased when the client unequipped the wire connector.
- Fixed the client could not enter the game from the game loading screen.
Changed files in this update