Intravenous update for 27 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.18

Build 8099941

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This update fixes a couple of problems.

Version 1.3.18:

  • fixed a potential crash caused when starting a new game that involves mod-added weapons
  • fixed certain cutscene actions failing to complete and soft-locking the player due to the cutscene not advancing
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when right-clicking on the button which opens the weapon list on dropped_weapon class objects
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed several crashes that could occur by following these actions: creating an object, assigning an NPC to it, removing the object, saving the level, exiting the level editor and loading the same level in the level editor and outside of it

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

