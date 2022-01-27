Boats & New water & Swimming & Combat improvements & Pre-Beta 0.8

Vikings!

Pre-Beta 0.8 patch has arrived!

Today's patch brings a lot new, fixes and improvements. Let's see what's there:

New water

You can enjoy the new water on the Weapon test map! It is part of a new comprehensive system including boats and swimming.

Boats and swimming are here! & New Weapon test map

Now you can test the boat and swimming features on the new Weapon test map. They are WIP and will be improved in the course of development (both logic and effects).

Swimming allows you to swim not only on the surface of the water, but also underwater as long as you have air.

To board the ship you will need the ladders located at the bow of the ship and use the rudder located at the stern of the ship.

The boat has several movement modes - use W (once & twice) and S for speed and A/D for turning.

Important note: all of these features (the new water, boat and swim system) only work on the Weapon test map because the current Survival map is just a testing ground in the current development phase. And these systems require a lot of work with the landscape. That's why we decided to implement them already on the new Survival map, which is currently in development. More information will be in the next updates - about the upcoming new map and the start of Beta testing, when there will be enough mechanics and content to ensure a playable and enjoyable game state.

Adjusted the stamina cost for various weapon items

Now each type of weapon (1H, 2H, shields) consumes stamina more correctly and is blocked depending on the type of weapon.

Archers (bots) inventory improvements

Archers now have only a small amount of arrows in their inventory.

Improved AI logic - bots can now switch weapons between melee and ranged weapons

Basically, this logic is prepared for future mechanics and content, when the player will be able to control his own warriors...

Adjusted bot spawn randomizer

Now it is configured correctly and raid bots appear in a random number.

Additional work has been done based on community feedback since the previous patch:

Different accuracy of archer bots depending on the time of day

Archer bots now have significantly reduced range and accuracy at night to avoid unbalanced combat during this period.

A new block system and fine-tuned balance between different types of weapons and an increased value of shields in combat.

Players can now hold a block instead of briefly blocking on each press. This will allow melee warriors with shields to gain more protection from arrows. It makes sense to use a shield more often. Removed weapon block (swords and axes) against arrows.

The balance will also be reached by turn cap (when you can't turn quickly while holding block) and the additional stamina cost from hitting.

When the shield's durability reaches 0, it will be destroyed.

Balanced too many raid bots at the start of the Survival map

Now bots will raid your base not at the very beginning :)

P.S. We always keep an eye on your comments under updates. Main polishing work will take place closer to Beta and farther tests. But feel free to share your thoughts at any time. We are very grateful for your feedback!

Bug fixes:

Fixed visual bug with hotbar at the moment of death

Fixed an annoying weapon swap bug

Fixed disappearance of the character's body when approaching a dead body

Fixed item management bugs

Incorrect position of the item icon when moving with LMB and incorrect work of fast transfer with RMB

Main known issues:

Loki's maze Deathmatch servers may have connection issues during the next 2 days.

Customized weapon equip doesn't work correctly after the latest inventory rework

Crouch is temporarily disabled

Latency has a too big influence on the block (VFX could not work as well as block quality is not we are aiming for)

In rare cases game process doesn't finish on its own for a long time

Characters don't play movement animations correctly. We need to fix upperbody bones rotation during movement animations

Important! Some bugs can appear due to conflict with temp / saved files of previous VALHALL versions on your PC.

If you meet an unlisted issue then:

delete all game saves here: C:|Users|YourName|AppData|Local|VALHALL.

uninstall the game through Steam

delete manually game folder in your Steam folder

P.S. Keep in mind that you will lose progress in single player modes in case of deleting save files.

We have done almost all the work on the Survival servers. They are still undergoing maintenance, but will be back to life soon with the next patches. Now you can try it under the Singleplayer tab. Loki's maze Deathmatch servers are on now.



Skål!

Blackrose Arts