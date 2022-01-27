-Change: Rope/Bucket level reqs dropped to 0.
-Fix Attempt: journal being clogged by same entries.
-Fix: AI was using external weapon in TBC.
Too lethal.
-Fix: NPCs falling through bridges.
-New: Each of the tutorial books/guides added to library.
They are in the self-help section.
They can be read but not looted.
There is also a book that opens your help menu if you click it.
-New: Added Textpad to library.
It's still accessible from menus too.
Also not lootable.
-New/Change: Falling outside of map now will kill you when you fall far enough down.
-New: Shortcut to Lagorigana library by underground passage.
-New/Change: Most talkable npcs should now have hello/goodbye grunt.
-Fix Attempt: Credits screen drawing out of bounds.
-New/Change: You can pay to have your vehicle towed back as long as it still belongs to you.
This option is not available after you exit game or load a save.
-Fix: Warp cheat too sensitive to punctuation. (dev-only)
-Fix Attempt: Option screen blacking out.
-Fix Attempt: Player falling through terrain when spawning with car.
Redaxium update for 27 January 2022
Patch 1.03f3
