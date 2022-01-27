Patch 1.03f3

-Change: Rope/Bucket level reqs dropped to 0.

-Fix Attempt: journal being clogged by same entries.

-Fix: AI was using external weapon in TBC.

Too lethal.

-Fix: NPCs falling through bridges.

-New: Each of the tutorial books/guides added to library.

They are in the self-help section.

They can be read but not looted.

There is also a book that opens your help menu if you click it.

-New: Added Textpad to library.

It's still accessible from menus too.

Also not lootable.

-New/Change: Falling outside of map now will kill you when you fall far enough down.

-New: Shortcut to Lagorigana library by underground passage.

-New/Change: Most talkable npcs should now have hello/goodbye grunt.

-Fix Attempt: Credits screen drawing out of bounds.

-New/Change: You can pay to have your vehicle towed back as long as it still belongs to you.

This option is not available after you exit game or load a save.

-Fix: Warp cheat too sensitive to punctuation. (dev-only)

-Fix Attempt: Option screen blacking out.

-Fix Attempt: Player falling through terrain when spawning with car.