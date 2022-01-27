 Skip to content

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 27 January 2022

1/27/2022 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the moveable objects were interfering with the players wall detection, and incorrectly causing the player to move.

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
