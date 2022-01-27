 Skip to content

Gemini Rue update for 27 January 2022

GEMINI RUE - Minor stuff!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
  • If you want to revert the previous 2021 update use beta channel firstupdate, password is "gruegruegrue".
  • If you want to revert to the older geminirue, use beta channel original, password is geminirueold

Gemini Rue Content Depot 80311
Gemini Rue Mac Depot 80312
Gemini Rue Linux Depot 80313
