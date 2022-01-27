- Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
- If you want to revert the previous 2021 update use beta channel firstupdate, password is "gruegruegrue".
- If you want to revert to the older geminirue, use beta channel original, password is geminirueold
Gemini Rue update for 27 January 2022
GEMINI RUE - Minor stuff!
