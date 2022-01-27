German Localisation and Lunar New Year Sale – 50% Off

Hi everyone,

We’re very pleased to announce the release of our German localisation to coincide with Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale. To celebrate the release, we are offering 50% off for the duration of this sale, so there’s never been a better time to get into Trials of Fire!

As always, we’re keen for more and more players to be able to get involved and enjoy the game. If you have any feedback about the updated localisation, or just want to come and say hi, please visit our Discord server and have your say.

Happy gaming!