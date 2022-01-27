🐅LUNAR EVENT 2022🎆

Share · View all patches · Build 8098243 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

The Lunar Event is starting!🐉

So what's new during this event?

👍Discounts:

90% off on the price of the game worldwide!

50% off on the price of the in-game currency ( Kreds )

🏎️Game Content:

New 9 skins dedicated to the Lunar Event

📆Daily Bonuses:

We implemented a new Bonus system that will reward users during the event with:

9 Lunar Skins ( 1 for each vehicle )

35,000 Scraps ( to buy vehicles )

35,000 XP ( to increase your player level )

700 Kreds ( in-game currency to buy additional skins, almost 5€ of value )

How does the Bonus System works?

Everyday the players will have to complete 4 matches to win the rewards, the rewards will be divided like this:

The 1st match of the day will award you with a Lunar Skin 🚙

🚙 The 2nd match of the day will award you with 5000 XP 💪

💪 The 3rd match of the day will award you with 5000 Scraps ⚙️

⚙️ The 4th match of the day will award you with 100 Kreds💰

On Saturday and Sunday you will be able to claim 2 skins on the first match ( so 9 skins during 7 days ).

🔌Features & Fixes



Features:

Created "Event" system which allows us to run in game events with prizes.

Bugfixes:

Fixed bug with selecting Mantra in Garage

Fixed order of skins in Painkiller, TheOx and Mantra

