🐅LUNAR EVENT 2022🎆

The Lunar Event is starting!🐉
So what's new during this event?
👍Discounts:
- 90% off on the price of the game worldwide!
- 50% off on the price of the in-game currency ( Kreds )
🏎️Game Content:
- New 9 skins dedicated to the Lunar Event
📆Daily Bonuses:
We implemented a new Bonus system that will reward users during the event with:
- 9 Lunar Skins ( 1 for each vehicle )
- 35,000 Scraps ( to buy vehicles )
- 35,000 XP ( to increase your player level )
- 700 Kreds ( in-game currency to buy additional skins, almost 5€ of value )
How does the Bonus System works?
Everyday the players will have to complete 4 matches to win the rewards, the rewards will be divided like this:
- The 1st match of the day will award you with a Lunar Skin🚙
- The 2nd match of the day will award you with 5000 XP💪
- The 3rd match of the day will award you with 5000 Scraps⚙️
- The 4th match of the day will award you with 100 Kreds💰
On Saturday and Sunday you will be able to claim 2 skins on the first match ( so 9 skins during 7 days ).
🔌Features & Fixes
Features:
- Created "Event" system which allows us to run in game events with prizes.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed bug with selecting Mantra in Garage
- Fixed order of skins in Painkiller, TheOx and Mantra
