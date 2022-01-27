 Skip to content

KEO update for 27 January 2022

🐅LUNAR EVENT 2022🎆

The Lunar Event is starting!🐉

So what's new during this event?

👍Discounts:
  • 90% off on the price of the game worldwide!
  • 50% off on the price of the in-game currency ( Kreds )

🏎️Game Content:
  • New 9 skins dedicated to the Lunar Event

📆Daily Bonuses:

We implemented a new Bonus system that will reward users during the event with:

  • 9 Lunar Skins ( 1 for each vehicle )
  • 35,000 Scraps ( to buy vehicles )
  • 35,000 XP ( to increase your player level )
  • 700 Kreds ( in-game currency to buy additional skins, almost 5€ of value )

How does the Bonus System works?

Everyday the players will have to complete 4 matches to win the rewards, the rewards will be divided like this:

  • The 1st match of the day will award you with a Lunar Skin🚙
  • The 2nd match of the day will award you with 5000 XP💪
  • The 3rd match of the day will award you with 5000 Scraps⚙️
  • The 4th match of the day will award you with 100 Kreds💰

On Saturday and Sunday you will be able to claim 2 skins on the first match ( so 9 skins during 7 days ).

🔌Features & Fixes



Features:

  • Created "Event" system which allows us to run in game events with prizes.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed bug with selecting Mantra in Garage
  • Fixed order of skins in Painkiller, TheOx and Mantra
