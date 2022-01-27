 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 27 January 2022

Update 1.08b: New difficulty options + Hotfix

Update 1.08b: New difficulty options + Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.08b is online. New difficulty options + hotfix

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Difficulty option - True accuracy
  • Add: Difficulty option - True perception
  • Improve: Sight perception of AI operator can spot multi-part of enemy body (legs, arms, head, torso)
  • Fix: Some assets location on Enila Island
  • Fix: Some assets location on Al-Jan Province
  • Fix: Rare bug of blinking eyes
  • Fix: Characters task doesn't disable correctly when task done
  • Fix: Laser sight attachments on Volt C7V3

