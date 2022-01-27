Update 1.08b: New difficulty options + Hotfix

Dear operators,
1.08b is online. New difficulty options + hotfix
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Difficulty option - True accuracy
- Add: Difficulty option - True perception
- Improve: Sight perception of AI operator can spot multi-part of enemy body (legs, arms, head, torso)
- Fix: Some assets location on Enila Island
- Fix: Some assets location on Al-Jan Province
- Fix: Rare bug of blinking eyes
- Fix: Characters task doesn't disable correctly when task done
- Fix: Laser sight attachments on Volt C7V3
Changed files in this update