Angel's Flight

Hello all, the developers are here, and we're happy to tell you that the fresh game update is ready!

As mentioned earlier, the size of chapter five was larger than we had planned, and on closer inspection, it was even larger than we had re-planned for. Today we're finally removing the familiar Seraz stub, giving you a full playthrough of this story all the way to the end of chapter five!

What's new:

About 7000 lines of code and dialogs

New location - Hospital

New location - The Road

New location - Asylum Club

New location - Karaoke room

Amber - a new character you can meet in the city

A new set of costumes and a new location to meet Karmala

20 new music tracks

2 new HCG scenes

94 new drawings for new HCG scenes

Seraz is now available in the galleries

New sprite for the fang

Sprites for two new items

17 new achievements

Fresh credits update

Full English translation

As you can see, we began to fill our game with music to emphasize the atmosphere at certain points. It turned out to be quite a complicated process, especially since we're not musicians ourselves and we're not connected with music and, apart from a few songs written specifically for the game by Scraps and Andrias Bartlett, we used music with a creative commons license. So far, we've only filled in music that is relevant to fresh content. We plan to add music to the entire fifth chapter in the near future.

It's been a year since the last update, and it's been a hell of a year for us and for the rest of the world. We really hope that now that things have more or less stabilized, we'll be able to release updates more often. In addition to adding music to the entire fifth chapter, our immediate plans include releasing an update continuing the storyline for at least one more character within chapter five. In the very near future, however, we will focus on fixing possible bugs in the current version of the game.

Once again I want to say a big thank you for staying with us!

With love,

COMAN and ELIANA