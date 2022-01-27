Dance Party Update (V1.2)

Ahoy captains!

To celebrate the New Year, let's have a Dance Party! Ragnarock's new update contains new songs that will make you move your body, and many more cool features!

Free Songs

To help with our New Year resolutions, let's break a sweat playing these fun new tracks: "Hypa Hypa" by Eskimo Callboy and "Utopia" by The SIDH.

Tutorial

A new tutorial explaining the game mechanics will help you get into the game even more easily.

Favorites

Click on the star icon on the top left of your favorite songs to store them in a separate "Favorites" folder and come back to them faster.

Translations

The User Interface is now available in 11 languages (English, French, European Spanish, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Polish)! Use the "Language" option in the "Advanced" settings to choose your preferred language.

bHaptics

Ragnarock is now compatible with the following bHaptics equipment: TactSuit X40 and X16 (vests), and Tactosy for Arms. Feel the power of the drums in your whole body!

Achievements

You will now find all the info you need on the achievements and the hammer they unlock above the hammer selector.

Thanks to your feedback, we have also modified the "Odin" and "Stairway to Valhalla" achievements (top 1 and top 100 score) to include an alternative way of unlocking them (80% or 65% perfect hits). Time to grind to get these beautiful hammers!

Other

Added song name on multiplayer score panel

Added other players' stats on multiplayer score panel

Added player list panel (on the right) when arriving during a race

Correct display of difficulty numbers greater than 10 (custom songs)

UI adjustments

Fix visual bug when 5 songs in a tab

Fix bug where custom songs could appear in PvP selector

Fix wrong hammer appearance when moving the selector at the same time as it unlocks

That's it for today! As usual, we are still hard at work so stay tuned. We want to thank you for playing, giving us feedback, and inspiring us to keep improving Ragnarock! We read your suggestions very carefully so feel free to leave us reviews, or chat with the dev team on our Discord channel!

WanadevStudio's social accounts are also great spots to share your feelings with us. You're welcome to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

See you soon for more news on Ragnarock !