《晚上nano好》1.7.0更新：
- 加入新特殊直播「Nano Debumori Live」，玩家可在通关生涯模式后，于 「直播回放」页面使用音乐点解锁游玩。
- 增加了新的弹幕颜色。
- 更新了与Debumori的互动对话。
- 加入4首新歌曲。
钢琴弹唱🎹
ドライフラワー(干花)
夜更けの旋律(夜半旋律)
吉他弹唱🎸
Secret Base
夜更けの旋律(夜半旋律)
Bug反馈：
B站私信
邮箱 Marsh533@outlook.com
