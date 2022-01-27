 Skip to content

晚上nano好 update for 27 January 2022

1月27日更新

Share · View all patches · Build 8097470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《晚上nano好》1.7.0更新：

  1. 加入新特殊直播「Nano Debumori Live」，玩家可在通关生涯模式后，于 「直播回放」页面使用音乐点解锁游玩。
  2. 增加了新的弹幕颜色。
  3. 更新了与Debumori的互动对话。
  4. 加入4首新歌曲。

钢琴弹唱🎹

ドライフラワー(干花)

夜更けの旋律(夜半旋律)

吉他弹唱🎸

Secret Base

夜更けの旋律(夜半旋律)

Bug反馈：

B站私信

邮箱 Marsh533@outlook.com

