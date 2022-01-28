Update 28.01.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8096732 · Last edited 28 January 2022 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

1. The building construction speed in the early stages of the game is increased.

2. The descriptions of cards, which need special conditions for ability triggering, are changed.

— The conditions are displayed as special icons in the card info.

3. The mechanics of faction wars are changed.

— All faction wars will end on Monday regardless of the day when a faction was founded.

4. The description with the parameters of a spell used in a battle is added.

— The description of a used spell is displayed in the middle of the screen, between the allies and the enemy cards.

5. New card backs are added to the Battle Pass chest.

— Every new Battle Pass gives the players an opportunity to get new seasonal card backs as a reward. New backs don't increase card stats.

6. New daily clan tasks are added.

7. New card skin animations are added:

«Pegasus», «Avatar of Honor», «Cave Hunter», «Druid», «Witch», «Huge Scarab », «Knight of the Order», «Succubus».

8. The mechanics of the Luck spell used by the Defender Mage building are changed.

— Now Defender Mage doesn’t use the Luck spell on allied cards whose abilities trigger at the beginning of a battle.

9. We have fixed the error of displaying raid leaders as dead when raid progress is reset.

10. Chest errors are fixed.

— The Miner’s Chest and the Ice Dragon Chest can be opened for crystals.

11. The ability error of the Iridescent Sluggy card is fixed.

— The Caustic Slime ability considers the increased health of enemies and kills them.

12. The error of Insane Mana Thief and Bone Dragon cards interaction is fixed.

— After the death of the Bone Dragon, the ability of the Insane Mana Thief is nullified and does not affect the opponent right after its resurrection.

13. The error of Insane Mana Thief ability is fixed.

— The Magic Overload ability now kills cards with increased health.

14. The ability of the Lava Golem card is fixed.

— Now the Lava Golem sometimes deals damage to itself according to the description of its Lava Clumps ability.

15. The ability of the Eagle King card is fixed.

— If the Eagle King kills an opponent with its Peck at Prey ability, it earns experience.

16. The spell limit error in the cell of the Defender Mage building is fixed.

— The spell limit in one cell allows the storage of spells according to the description.

17. We have fixed the pop-up error that occured when the player tried to increase the level of a card that was training on the Arena.

18. The ability of the Vicious Bibliophage card is fixed.

— Now the Paper Cut ability considers the increased health of an enemy card, but deals damage based on the actual amount of health.

19. In battle, card descriptions used to overlap a nearby allied card — this error is fixed.

20. Various localization errors are fixed.