The van of justice update for 27 January 2022

Medium patch (v1.3)

Medium patch (v1.3)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New 6 missions

-deleted original 18th mission

-real police officers that is not school counselors

-new quest mechanism

New character, Nakamura Hakomori

-wearing sunglasses

-moves like an insect

-faster than Kim

Bug fix

-door physics

-mission marks doesn't disappear

-animation delay

-item slot color bug

-J's mark disappearance

-toilet bug

-[a lot more bugs, but I can't remember what I fixed exactly]

Changes

-Bunny now moves like insects

-every special characters buffed

-enemy attack delay

-air dash doesn't damage enemies

-when you have more than $100k, the game will notify you to buy parts of the nuke

-[a lot more bugs, but I can't remember what I changed exactly]

