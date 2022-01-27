Medium patch (v1.3)

New 6 missions
-deleted original 18th mission
-real police officers that is not school counselors
-new quest mechanism
New character, Nakamura Hakomori
-wearing sunglasses
-moves like an insect
-faster than Kim
Bug fix
-door physics
-mission marks doesn't disappear
-animation delay
-item slot color bug
-J's mark disappearance
-toilet bug
-[a lot more bugs, but I can't remember what I fixed exactly]
Changes
-Bunny now moves like insects
-every special characters buffed
-enemy attack delay
-air dash doesn't damage enemies
-when you have more than $100k, the game will notify you to buy parts of the nuke
-[a lot more bugs, but I can't remember what I changed exactly]