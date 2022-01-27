Aberration V1.2

Hey everyone!
Another update for Aberration! :)
This one brings a few fixes! One major fix being the final puzzle at the end of chapter 2!
Previously it could sometimes get stuck if repeated input was.... Input.
So-! Here's a list of the fix/changes!
Final Mansion puzzle fixed to be animation based rather than transform based, fixing the problem of it getting stuck.
For clarity, the Axe in Chapter 3 now has a symbol now, much like the bulb. I did want these objects to be intentionally hidden, but I realised the rules on that were inconsistent. (Which was the point, but it ended up frustrating players rather than making them feel like they discovered something secret)
The collider in one of the mansion hallway rooms was partially blocking the door. That's been fixed now.
A little chapter 3 logo has been added to further clarify what chapter you're in. Oops.
As always, thank you all for your feedback/support :) I want this game to be worth buying. It's my first game- so I really hope people enjoy it.
Until next time! Back to working on the second game for now...
~ Tiernan
