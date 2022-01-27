 Skip to content

Aberration update for 27 January 2022

Aberration V1.2

Aberration update for 27 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Another update for Aberration! :)

This one brings a few fixes! One major fix being the final puzzle at the end of chapter 2!

Previously it could sometimes get stuck if repeated input was.... Input.

So-! Here's a list of the fix/changes!

  • Final Mansion puzzle fixed to be animation based rather than transform based, fixing the problem of it getting stuck.

  • For clarity, the Axe in Chapter 3 now has a symbol now, much like the bulb. I did want these objects to be intentionally hidden, but I realised the rules on that were inconsistent. (Which was the point, but it ended up frustrating players rather than making them feel like they discovered something secret)

  • The collider in one of the mansion hallway rooms was partially blocking the door. That's been fixed now.

  • A little chapter 3 logo has been added to further clarify what chapter you're in. Oops.

As always, thank you all for your feedback/support :) I want this game to be worth buying. It's my first game- so I really hope people enjoy it.

Until next time! Back to working on the second game for now...

~ Tiernan

