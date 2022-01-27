Variant 20C is Live

Just a few quick odds and ends that I wanted to clear up really quickly
- Fixed a bug causing a crash on startup
- Fixed a bug with some non-US computers and the way files are formatted
- Ultrawide monitors should display properly now
- you can set the game in windowed mode now if you'd like (custom resolution coming soon though)
- Added "long covid" tracking on the stat bar (this is ANY long term covid symptom which will last beyond the infection itself. Most will eventually recover, some wont)
- fixed some typos
- You can now use symbols when naming characters
I've received a LOT of feedback and ideas on twitter, various forums, discord, and here. Don't worry, I've heard you! I just want to make sure some of the small things that are bogging people down gets cleared up quickly first.
Changed files in this update