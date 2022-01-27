 Skip to content

Covid Simulator update for 27 January 2022

Variant 20C is Live

Variant 20C is Live

Build 8094033 · Last edited by Wendy

Just a few quick odds and ends that I wanted to clear up really quickly

  • Fixed a bug causing a crash on startup
  • Fixed a bug with some non-US computers and the way files are formatted
  • Ultrawide monitors should display properly now
  • you can set the game in windowed mode now if you'd like (custom resolution coming soon though)
  • Added "long covid" tracking on the stat bar (this is ANY long term covid symptom which will last beyond the infection itself. Most will eventually recover, some wont)
  • fixed some typos
  • You can now use symbols when naming characters

I've received a LOT of feedback and ideas on twitter, various forums, discord, and here. Don't worry, I've heard you! I just want to make sure some of the small things that are bogging people down gets cleared up quickly first.

