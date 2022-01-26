Update 1.16 - Major Updates

Hey Everyone,

We have another major update today as we are continue development of Kingdom Wars 4. Today s update includes redesigns of most of the large towns in game. Including full redesign of the inner town walls to full stone. In addition we spend a lot of time working on game s translation - fixing issues in all languages across the board. We also took some time to improve the look of GUI - especially for these playing on lower screen resolutions.

You will also notice that we have updated the games logo, as well as some changes to the main menu. We are expected to bring you another very large update next week. Meanwhile wishing everyone who celebrates Happy Lunar New Year ahead.

And now lets take a look at what this 29th update includes.

Changes and Additions