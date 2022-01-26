Update 1.16 - Major Updates

Hey Everyone,
We have another major update today as we are continue development of Kingdom Wars 4. Today
s update includes redesigns of most of the large towns in game. Including full redesign of the inner town walls to full stone. In addition we spend a lot of time working on games translation - fixing issues in all languages across the board. We also took some time to improve the look of GUI - especially for these playing on lower screen resolutions.
You will also notice that we have updated the games logo, as well as some changes to the main menu. We are expected to bring you another very large update next week. Meanwhile wishing everyone who celebrates Happy Lunar New Year ahead.
And now lets take a look at what this 29th update includes.
Changes and Additions
- Game logo updated to Kingdom Wars 4
- Started a main menu redesign with updated art, more to come
- New large buttons to easily find where to change language in the main menu
- Improved town screen menu for world map with taxation rate text no longer overlapping
- A lot of improvement to translation of the game - fixing various broken strings, text overlapping, translation issues and much more
- All major towns now have inner stone walls instead of just tower that replaced the palisade walls
- Major improvement to the look of GUI art - it looks much crispier and in higher resolution
- Fixed issues effecting lower resolutions of 1600x and under where GUI art looked extremely pixelated
- Major towns now have much stronger wall defenses with new inner stone walls effecting all game modes from skirmish to defending or besieging in campaign mode
- Edited the wall design for town of Dover to complete inner stone walls
- Redesigned town walls of Paris and other northern and desert towns using same template
- Redesigned town walls of Nantes and other northern and desert towns using same template
- Redesigned town walls of Caen and other northern and desert towns using same template
- Towns with desert now properly show buildings with summer textures instead of snow during winter
- Improved the look of desert hamlets during winter
- Updated elite heavy foot knight description as they can`t heal other units
- Gate Crank is larger and more visible for all types of gatehouses
- World Map town changes - renamed Maidstone to Battlesbridge in the Kingdom of England
- Update Toledo and Madrid historical and geographical inaccuracies on the world map
- Major town renaming for towns in Spanish to be historically and geographically accurate
- Made Barcelona town start larger on the world map in new campaigns as level 3 hamlet instead of level 1
- Barcelona now has a larger visual representation on the world map
- Disabled asking for email for new players
Changed files in this update