Dirge update for 27 January 2022

Let There Be Light!

27 January 2022

Version: 0.1.9.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-168-4109

Game Balance

  • Revenant max health, energy, and stamina scales to the number of players.

Changes

  • The crosshair now moves responsively to show your accuracy.
  • Revenant has been improved visually and changed its size.
  • Matches only glow yellow if there a task during the match that needs it.
  • Revenant doesn't walk so loudly anymore.

Additions

  • All candles can be lit with matches, or extinguished.
  • Tesla Coil now zaps Wraith if the Tesla is active and Wraith is physical and nearby.
  • You can now use the garage door.
  • Added options to control motion blur from 0-100% instead of the Unreal default of 50%.
  • Additional cosmetics for certain members of Divina Venatores.
  • Character cosmetics now show in the lobby.
  • Lobbies now update Discord with status for its easier for players to join.
  • Added help text regarding ALT free cam.
  • Added meat, cheese and other foods for sustenance around the map!
  • Added a debug report tool in options, contact us on Discord to use.
  • Added clutter to cupboards.
  • Revenant has message in low ceiling areas like spiral stair.
  • Added decor to Spiral Stairs.
  • Added decor for Basement Storage.

Improvements

  • Added keyboard hint image R for reload, H for health, and B for battery.
  • Improved layout and color of vitals on Revenant HUD.
  • Fixed arm rotation on some investigator death animations.
  • Gun audio should feel snappier as it runs on clients first.
  • Narrowed scale and added input boxes for mouse sensitivity in options for more fine tune control.
  • Made private lobby button easier to see.
  • You can now kick or ban a player from a lobby, kick they can rejoin where ban they cannot.
  • Map now includes keyboard hint image PageUp & PageDown to change floors.
  • Tasking messages regarding the Cursed Chest are improved.
  • Foot IK added interpolation time to have smoother transitions.
  • Medicine cabinet top shelf can only spawn large items.
  • Improved Revenant crouch animations so his arms aren't broken.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where opening chat and closing without message would leave chat icon above your character.
  • Fixed collisions on walls that allowed wall walking.
  • Fixed issue where side arm would unequip to the back instead of the hip/holster.
  • Fixed issue where small doors played the large door investigator animation.
  • Fixed bug with receiving a chat message while in inventory would prevent closing the inventory and ESC would quit the game.
  • Fixed collisions on the bench press.
  • Lanterns no longer flicker from Wraith.
  • Fixed bug where Monsters could get stuck using doors.
  • Fixed Wraith seeing the wrong icons on car trunk and fireplaces.
  • Fixed bug where using an item could trigger an achievement twice.
  • Fixed bug where using items didn't play sounds sometimes.
  • Fixed bug where minions could fall through floor infinitely.
  • Fixed mesh issues in Office
  • Moved office safe to not collide with cabinet.
  • Fixed issue with carts in Banquet Hall getting players stuck.
  • Removed tree in middle of pond and added blocker volume to prevent getting wet.

Internationalization

  • Added Turkish translations to achievements.

