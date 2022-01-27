Let There Be Light!

Version: 0.1.9.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-168-4109
Game Balance
- Revenant max health, energy, and stamina scales to the number of players.
Changes
- The crosshair now moves responsively to show your accuracy.
- Revenant has been improved visually and changed its size.
- Matches only glow yellow if there a task during the match that needs it.
- Revenant doesn't walk so loudly anymore.
Additions
- All candles can be lit with matches, or extinguished.
- Tesla Coil now zaps Wraith if the Tesla is active and Wraith is physical and nearby.
- You can now use the garage door.
- Added options to control motion blur from 0-100% instead of the Unreal default of 50%.
- Additional cosmetics for certain members of Divina Venatores.
- Character cosmetics now show in the lobby.
- Lobbies now update Discord with status for its easier for players to join.
- Added help text regarding ALT free cam.
- Added meat, cheese and other foods for sustenance around the map!
- Added a debug report tool in options, contact us on Discord to use.
- Added clutter to cupboards.
- Revenant has message in low ceiling areas like spiral stair.
- Added decor to Spiral Stairs.
- Added decor for Basement Storage.
Improvements
- Added keyboard hint image R for reload, H for health, and B for battery.
- Improved layout and color of vitals on Revenant HUD.
- Fixed arm rotation on some investigator death animations.
- Gun audio should feel snappier as it runs on clients first.
- Narrowed scale and added input boxes for mouse sensitivity in options for more fine tune control.
- Made private lobby button easier to see.
- You can now kick or ban a player from a lobby, kick they can rejoin where ban they cannot.
- Map now includes keyboard hint image PageUp & PageDown to change floors.
- Tasking messages regarding the Cursed Chest are improved.
- Foot IK added interpolation time to have smoother transitions.
- Medicine cabinet top shelf can only spawn large items.
- Improved Revenant crouch animations so his arms aren't broken.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where opening chat and closing without message would leave chat icon above your character.
- Fixed collisions on walls that allowed wall walking.
- Fixed issue where side arm would unequip to the back instead of the hip/holster.
- Fixed issue where small doors played the large door investigator animation.
- Fixed bug with receiving a chat message while in inventory would prevent closing the inventory and ESC would quit the game.
- Fixed collisions on the bench press.
- Lanterns no longer flicker from Wraith.
- Fixed bug where Monsters could get stuck using doors.
- Fixed Wraith seeing the wrong icons on car trunk and fireplaces.
- Fixed bug where using an item could trigger an achievement twice.
- Fixed bug where using items didn't play sounds sometimes.
- Fixed bug where minions could fall through floor infinitely.
- Fixed mesh issues in Office
- Moved office safe to not collide with cabinet.
- Fixed issue with carts in Banquet Hall getting players stuck.
- Removed tree in middle of pond and added blocker volume to prevent getting wet.
Internationalization
- Added Turkish translations to achievements.
