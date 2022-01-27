Full-release is out! Explore the islands now!

Hi, survivors!

It's been more than two years since Early Access (EA) opened on August 23, 2019. Now, I'm proud to announce that the game will be officially released!

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to join our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/K985c3A

Of course, we will keep updating Last Wood on [experiment] branch.

You're welcome to switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!

How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.

The following is the update log of "Island Exploration" for Ver 1.0.0 P27:

Island Colony

We've added a new island-building feature: after defeating all enemies on the island, you can demolish the native buildings of the island and build your own base.



In addition, there will be some resource terrain on the island, which can be exploited by new mining facilities.



Island Exploration

Two new island types have been added: wasteland islands, fishman islands. And the original green land, desert, snow and rock islands have been added with special resources and tamable creatures.





Wasteland Technology

By searching for pre-war blueprints and pre-war trash on the wasteland islands, survivors can research and craft wasteland style architecture, artifacts, weapons and armor.



Ranching

There are 15 new animals that can be domesticated, including a special hidden creature. Animals will interact with survivors and make them feel better. Some animals will produce animal products, but you have to feed them and wait for them to be matured.



Dyeing

Building dyeing has been optimized. Players can now easily craft different kinds of dyes and customize your bases.



Other Content Expansion

5 new animal products.

4 new pre-war foods.

2 new island special wild crops: Pumpkin and tomato.

3 new seafood: Water fish, crab and lobster.

9 new cooking recipes.

Dozens of new weapons and equipment: Wasteland series, Coral series and Crystal series.

2 new pre-war medicine.

1 new faction: Raiders

2 new dealers: Mole and divers

A series of new enemies:

Crystal fishman

Crystal hammerhead Shark

Bandit

Ghost

Don't forget to join LastWood Discord Server to share your play with us!

https://discord.gg/K985c3A