Nobody Saves the World update for 26 January 2022

New Patch: Soft-lock Fixes

Build 8090897

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch should fix some rare issues experienced by a few players:

  • Gate staying closed before Gigi after dying at the same time as beating the first Jungle arena
  • Triggering the save point near the Jungle Mines before killing the enemies to open the gate, and hence getting stuck behind the gate. Should no longer be possible to trigger this checkpoint
  • Fixed a stray checkpoint in the water at the bottom corner of starting which could allow people to get stuck on the wrong side of the rope barrier

