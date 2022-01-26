Update 1.5

Welcome to the first update to marble computing!
New features that have been added:
- Settings menu ( colourblind settings, skins etc )
- Map skins
- More main levels and a new block/level type
- Scores for each level are shown on the panel
- Zooming and panning around the map with mousewheel, this is handy for the bigger levels
- Various bug fixes / performance improvements
There is much more in the works, such as a soundtrack, and the rest of the levels for the 3 bit computer!
Thank you everyone for enjoying my game so far, and to those especially who have provided feedback and bug reports. I hope you find the 3 bit previews interesting ːolutː
Note:
The old wood theme is no longer the default, if you want it back you can change it in the settings menu ^^
