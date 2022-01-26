 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Marble Computing update for 26 January 2022

Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8089839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the first update to marble computing!

New features that have been added:

  • Settings menu ( colourblind settings, skins etc )
  • Map skins
  • More main levels and a new block/level type
  • Scores for each level are shown on the panel
  • Zooming and panning around the map with mousewheel, this is handy for the bigger levels
  • Various bug fixes / performance improvements

There is much more in the works, such as a soundtrack, and the rest of the levels for the 3 bit computer!

Thank you everyone for enjoying my game so far, and to those especially who have provided feedback and bug reports. I hope you find the 3 bit previews interesting ːolutː

Note:

The old wood theme is no longer the default, if you want it back you can change it in the settings menu ^^

Changed files in this update

Voyager Content Depot 1218141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.