The Crackpet Show #2 January Content update - 0.9.5

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,
Mr. Parrot, our host of the show, is always right. He promised two content updates in January, and guess what? We got it for you today! The brave participants of The Crackpet Show continue to explore Petopolis and now fight their way in Episode #14 to face another new boss - Wack-a-Ctopus!
Let’s take a look at all new additions:
New weapon
Egg launcher - A double-edged gun… weapon that throws exploding eggs. Some of the eggs may hatch enemies, but that's a risk you have to be willing to take.
New perk
Dash Attack - While dashing, you shoot additional bullets to the sides.
New special item
Chilli Pepper - Hot stuff, that generates a lava line, that damages enemies. Also makes your next toilet visit painful.
New enemies
Dog Healers - Think of shaman dogs, relentlessly healing other enemies. So you need to kill them fast. Sorry, PETA!
New mechanic - Critical Hits
With this update, we introduce a Critical Hits mechanic. For the time being, all weapons have a fixed amount of chance for a hit with double damage. With the future patches, you can expect an addition of a sponsor bonus, special item, and perk, allowing you to further increase a chance for Critical Hit.
Balance tweaks
We have read hundreds of comments, seen dozens of videos, had multiple discussions in the studio about the balance of the game, and we have decided to tweak it further.
The main goal of the new changes is to nerf OP combinations of perks, weapons, and special items. The ones in which you can kill the boss within a couple of seconds. But don’t worry. They are not drastic, and we have also buffed less commonly used weapons. These adjustments are also taking into consideration the new Critical Hits mechanic.
We have also tweaked co-op - enemy health gain per additional player is now lower, teammates can be revived for 50% longer, while the time needed to get them back on their feet is now reduced.
Feel free to ping us on any channel you wish with your feedback regarding the changes! Thanks to your reports, we have also managed to fix another wave of bugs reported from you throughout January. Let’s take a look:
0.9.5 Changelog
New Features:
- Episode 14 with Wack-a-Ctopus boss
- New enemy - Dog Healer - appears in episodes 9, 10, 12 and 14
- New weapon - Egg Launcher
- New perk - Dash Attack
- New special item - Chilli Pepper
- Weapon Critical Hits System
Changes:
- Empty Stages sponsor renamed to Practice Stage. Now instead of an empty stage, there will be some harmless target dummies instead
- Remote Play instructions and Discord links from Lobby
- Players are now invincible longer after revive
- DJ Horse music is louder
Balance changes:
Hugger boss is now slightly tougher and more aggressive
Almost all minibosses have more HP
-
Enemies in co-op have slightly less HP
Players have more time to revive a friend and revive is quicker
Fame and Likes Boost bonus from Boost stages increased
Damage bonus from Boost stages reduced
Lob-o-gun hits now receive a small area of effect
Shotgun now shots slightly less frequent
Vortex Gun bullets are now faster and has Piercing and Area of Effect at hit
Rubberball has increased damage
Grow-o-Ball bullets are now faster
Boomerang has increased damage and cooldown 0.5s
Indecisive Gun damage increased
Melody Gun consecutive bullets damage increased
Rocket Launcher Area of Effect range reduced
Crazy Shotgun have less bullets and less damage
Glue Gun damage increased
Reduced damage multiplier for Damage Boost and Damage Boost Aura perks
Reduced shoot speed multiplier for Rapid Fire and Rapid Fire Aura perks
Reduced damage resist a chance for Stone Skin and Stone Skin Aura perks
Reduced bounces count for Bouncy Bullets perk
Reduced damage multiplier for Maniac perk
Reduced shoot frequency multiplier for Frenzy perk
Reduced damage for additional bullets in Split Bullet perk
Taunt duration and charges reduced
Vampire cooldown increased
Area Damage perk radius reduced
Elite Turbo Snails moved from episode 13 to 14
Elite Worms no longer appear in episode 9
Elite Canaries no longer appear in episodes 8, 9 and 11
Common Hornets moved from episode 10 to 13
Common Chaingun Crab moved from episode 9 to 13
Common Penguins now also appear in episode 9
Common Golems no longer appear in episode 12
Common Rat Shamans moved from episode 12 to 14
Common Skunks moved from episode 9 to 14
Fixes:
- Faster keyboard bindings scroll speed
- Simplified entrance collider to avoid glitches
- Fix for the situation when not every enemy gets damaged if more than one enemy is affected by a hit
- Fix for randomization of damage floating texts position
- Fix for stun-lock when player hitting "back" and other player hitting "accept" in the same moment in Perks Stages
- Damage and Poison areas CPU performance improved
- Fix an issue with Rapid Fire Aura not worn off properly after using Mutation Potion
- Fix for flying enemies that are being affected by ground effects
- Fix for problems with switching Railgun weapon
- Fixed the bug where your shoots are blocked if you have a very high fire rate
Now the team moves on to work on the next Season 3 episodes, new weapons, new perks & special items. And yes, we didn’t forget about the music variety, it’s still coming!
Tell us what you think!
