The Crackpet Show #2 January Content update - 0.9.5

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Mr. Parrot, our host of the show, is always right. He promised two content updates in January, and guess what? We got it for you today! The brave participants of The Crackpet Show continue to explore Petopolis and now fight their way in Episode #14 to face another new boss - Wack-a-Ctopus!

Let’s take a look at all new additions:

New weapon

Egg launcher - A double-edged gun… weapon that throws exploding eggs. Some of the eggs may hatch enemies, but that's a risk you have to be willing to take.

New perk

Dash Attack - While dashing, you shoot additional bullets to the sides.

New special item

Chilli Pepper - Hot stuff, that generates a lava line, that damages enemies. Also makes your next toilet visit painful.

New enemies

Dog Healers - Think of shaman dogs, relentlessly healing other enemies. So you need to kill them fast. Sorry, PETA!

New mechanic - Critical Hits

With this update, we introduce a Critical Hits mechanic. For the time being, all weapons have a fixed amount of chance for a hit with double damage. With the future patches, you can expect an addition of a sponsor bonus, special item, and perk, allowing you to further increase a chance for Critical Hit.

Balance tweaks

We have read hundreds of comments, seen dozens of videos, had multiple discussions in the studio about the balance of the game, and we have decided to tweak it further.

The main goal of the new changes is to nerf OP combinations of perks, weapons, and special items. The ones in which you can kill the boss within a couple of seconds. But don’t worry. They are not drastic, and we have also buffed less commonly used weapons. These adjustments are also taking into consideration the new Critical Hits mechanic.

We have also tweaked co-op - enemy health gain per additional player is now lower, teammates can be revived for 50% longer, while the time needed to get them back on their feet is now reduced.

Feel free to ping us on any channel you wish with your feedback regarding the changes! Thanks to your reports, we have also managed to fix another wave of bugs reported from you throughout January. Let’s take a look:

0.9.5 Changelog

New Features:

Episode 14 with Wack-a-Ctopus boss

New enemy - Dog Healer - appears in episodes 9, 10, 12 and 14

New weapon - Egg Launcher

New perk - Dash Attack

New special item - Chilli Pepper

Weapon Critical Hits System

Changes:

Empty Stages sponsor renamed to Practice Stage. Now instead of an empty stage, there will be some harmless target dummies instead

Remote Play instructions and Discord links from Lobby

Players are now invincible longer after revive

DJ Horse music is louder

Balance changes:

Hugger boss is now slightly tougher and more aggressive

Almost all minibosses have more HP

Enemies in co-op have slightly less HP

Players have more time to revive a friend and revive is quicker

Fame and Likes Boost bonus from Boost stages increased

Damage bonus from Boost stages reduced

Lob-o-gun hits now receive a small area of effect

Shotgun now shots slightly less frequent

Vortex Gun bullets are now faster and has Piercing and Area of Effect at hit

Rubberball has increased damage

Grow-o-Ball bullets are now faster

Boomerang has increased damage and cooldown 0.5s

Indecisive Gun damage increased

Melody Gun consecutive bullets damage increased

Rocket Launcher Area of Effect range reduced

Crazy Shotgun have less bullets and less damage

Glue Gun damage increased

Reduced damage multiplier for Damage Boost and Damage Boost Aura perks

Reduced shoot speed multiplier for Rapid Fire and Rapid Fire Aura perks

Reduced damage resist a chance for Stone Skin and Stone Skin Aura perks

Reduced bounces count for Bouncy Bullets perk

Reduced damage multiplier for Maniac perk

Reduced shoot frequency multiplier for Frenzy perk

Reduced damage for additional bullets in Split Bullet perk

Taunt duration and charges reduced

Vampire cooldown increased

Area Damage perk radius reduced

Elite Turbo Snails moved from episode 13 to 14

Elite Worms no longer appear in episode 9

Elite Canaries no longer appear in episodes 8, 9 and 11

Common Hornets moved from episode 10 to 13

Common Chaingun Crab moved from episode 9 to 13

Common Penguins now also appear in episode 9

Common Golems no longer appear in episode 12

Common Rat Shamans moved from episode 12 to 14

Common Skunks moved from episode 9 to 14

Fixes:

Faster keyboard bindings scroll speed

Simplified entrance collider to avoid glitches

Fix for the situation when not every enemy gets damaged if more than one enemy is affected by a hit

Fix for randomization of damage floating texts position

Fix for stun-lock when player hitting "back" and other player hitting "accept" in the same moment in Perks Stages

Damage and Poison areas CPU performance improved

Fix an issue with Rapid Fire Aura not worn off properly after using Mutation Potion

Fix for flying enemies that are being affected by ground effects

Fix for problems with switching Railgun weapon

Fixed the bug where your shoots are blocked if you have a very high fire rate

Now the team moves on to work on the next Season 3 episodes, new weapons, new perks & special items. And yes, we didn’t forget about the music variety, it’s still coming!

Tell us what you think!

