Dungeons of Edera: Siege of the South Pt. 1

Hail Adventurers!

Happy New year! This patch we are bringing the first iteration of the final campaign Quest, the Siege of the South! This is a three part dungeon, where you will first defend your siege weapons against waves of enemies, then you will storm into the fortress to plant explosives at key locations, before facing off against the final boss! This first iteration will be a rough test of the mechanics, with polish, cutscenes and the new boss to come later!

Along with this, we are introducing some balancing for items drops, reducing the drop chance for standard enemies and giving a huge buff to chests!

You will also be facing off against mini bosses! Starting at normal difficulty, Mini bosses will spawn throughout the map - Number of mini bosses increases with difficulty!

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.5

Additional Wakara Quests added

Storyboards added for Wakara Quest Line as placeholders until Cinematics are put together

Optimizations to Push Dungeon

Fix to Hub Travel

Fireball explosion sound reduced

Mage AI Character models updated

Item drop chance reduced

Barrels no longer have chance to drop items

Minimum iLevel for items dropped will never be below current character level

Chest drop numbers doubled

Chance for higher iLevel items from higher chest tiers

Quest Reward iLevel buffed

Totems are now placed by holding the spell and placing indicator

Enemy attack patterns randomized

Minibosses added to dungeons on Normal Difficulty or greater - The higher the difficulty, the more mini bosses spawn!

Sacred Ground spell added

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!