Update 1.0.0.7

Changes

1 - Now the amount of damage taken when the player receives damage now appears.

2 - Now enemy shots collide with the asteroids.

3 - Corrections in the price of some items in the store.

4 - Corrections in the amount of crystals earned in some levels of adventure mode.

5 - Minor graphical corrections.

Good game!!